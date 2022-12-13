Bloomberg Radio and TuneIn Extend Partnership With Commercial-free Radio Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, and Bloomberg, announced today the renewal of their partnership, extending their agreement for an additional three years, with the expansion of Commercial-Free local broadcast radio to Premium listeners.

The renewal expands TuneIn’s Commercial-Free feature to Premium subscribers in New York, the District of Columbia, San Francisco, Boston and London, and is already available as an ad-supported station for all subscribers. The deal continues to deepen TuneIn’s partnerships with renowned news providers, including CNN, Fox News Radio and NBC.

Bloomberg’s terrestrial radio stations bring listeners the latest in international business and financial news partnered with local updates relevant to their area and for the first time ever, those listeners have the option to tune in without advertising. Through this partnership, TuneIn Premium listeners will now be able to listen to their local Bloomberg Radio stations completely ad-free. They will also be able to hear their favorite shows such as Daybreak, Surveillance, Markets, and Businessweek without interruption.

“Bloomberg is indisputably the global leader in business and financial data, news and insight, they are the primary source of business news for millions of people each day,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “At TuneIn, we are seeing strong broadcast station listening among our Premium subscribers, proving that they are primed for a Commercial-Free broadcast experience.”

TuneIn is globally accessible in 100+ countries and 200 different major platforms and devices. To learn more about TuneIn and its CNN long-term extension visit us at www.TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like Bloomberg, CNN, Fox News Radio, and MSNBC, as well as live World Cup, MLB, NHL, and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, please visit us at www.bloomberg.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.