State of Mississippi Selects Verato’s Healthcare MDM Platform for Identity Management

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, today announced that the state of Mississippi’s Division of Medicaid (DOM) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) will partner with Verato to deploy the Verato Universal Identity™ platform, the company’s next-generation healthcare master data management (hMDM) platform, to establish and maintain accurate identities across the department’s enterprise.

Many health agencies, including Medicaid departments across the country, rely on multiple systems to contribute to multiple identities in across the agency. Medicaid beneficiary identity data can include name, gender, date of birth, race and ethnicity, Social Security numbers, current addresses and contact information, insurance information or medical records numbers.

Challenges arise when there is no single source of truth in identifying persons across the enterprise.

The implementation of the Verato Universal Identity platform will allow the Mississippi DOM to assign each Medicaid beneficiary a unique identifier so they are represented only once across the multiple DOM systems that comprise the enterprise.

The DOM and the MDHS make up two of the key agencies in the Health and Human Services environment for the State of Mississippi. These agencies partner together to improve services, coordination, and lower cost for Mississippi’s citizens.

“We are honored that the state of Mississippi is entrusting us with the management and matching of person records,” said Clay Ritchey, CEO at Verato. “The intent is for higher accuracy so that all healthcare organizations can best serve their populations.”

The Verato Universal Identity platform introduces the industry’s first hMDM to provide a complete and trusted single source of truth for consumer, patient and provider identity. The company’s cloud-native hMDM platform leverages an unparalleled nationwide dataset and AI technology to resolve, manage, and enrich healthcare identities for people and organizations. For more information on Verato, visit www.verato.com.

About Verato

Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, enables smarter growth, improved care quality and efficiency, and better population health by solving the problem that drives everything else—knowing who is who. Over 70 of the most respected brands in healthcare rely on Verato for a complete and trusted 360-degree view of the people they serve to accelerate the success of their digital health initiatives and fully understand consumers’ preferences, risks, and needs from the beginning and throughout their care journey. Only the Verato HITRUST-certified, next-generation cloud identity platform enables interoperability across the complex digital health ecosystem with unprecedented accuracy, ease, and time-to-value. With an enterprise-wide single source of truth for identity, Verato ensures that you get identity right from the start. For more information, visit Verato.com.