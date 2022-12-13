Apex Fintech Solutions and Unifimoney Announce Partnership to Provide America’s Credit Unions and Community Banks with Digital Investment Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions (“Apex”), the powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and scalable infrastructure for hundreds of leading fintech companies, today announced a partnership with Unifimoney Inc. ("Unifimoney") a multi asset digital wealth management platform for community banks and credit unions.

The collaboration allows community banks and credit unions to enable their account holders access to Unifimoney’s turnkey digital wealth management platform and Apex Clearing Corporation’s modern digital clearing and custody engine. Services include Robo Advisory and self-directed trading for thousands of stocks and ETFs. Apex Clearing Corporation, a subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions, provides clearing and custody services to industry leading brokerages.

Unifimoney is already integrated into a number of leading online banking platforms including Jack Henry Banno, Q2 and soon Alkami. Clients on these platforms can expect to deploy Unifimoney in less than three days with a no-code configuration on their online banking portal. Oklahoma-based First Fidelity Bank is the first customer to go live with the service.

“ Community banks and credit unions are the backbone of the US economy,” said Connor Coughlin, General Manager, Fintech, of Apex. “ As demand increases from these community financial institutions, we are pleased to collaborate with Unifimoney to further extend their existing services and empower more consumers on their long term wealth management journeys. Unifimoney’s turnkey approach and exceptional user interface provides an incredibly compelling way to achieve this.”

Ben Soppitt Co-Founder and CEO of Unifimoney said, “ We took great care and time in choosing the brokerage platform needed to support what are some of the most heavily regulated financial companies in the world. Apex stood out with its deep market experience, broad product mix and robust compliance procedures as well as their understanding of and passion for credit unions and community banks.”

For more information visit www.unifimoney.com and www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

About Unifimoney

Unifimoney is a multi-asset turnkey digital wealth management platform that serves Fintechs, Community Banks and Credit Unions to enable them to offer compelling investment services to their customers. The Unifimoney platform today includes both passive and active investing in traditional equities and ETF’s. 80 cryptocurrencies and precious metals including gold, silver and platinum. Unifimoney RIA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unifimoney Inc. is a SEC registered RIA. Unifimoney is part of the ICBA 2022 ThinkTech Accelerator Program.

www.unifimoney.com

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Pro™, Apex Crypto™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.