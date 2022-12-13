Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Chooses Gozio Health to Power Digital Front Door Experience for Patients and Families Amid Rapid Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gozio Health, an industry-leading, customizable, location-aware digital health platform, announced today that Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, located in Omaha, Neb., has implemented its mobile platform as the foundation for a comprehensive digital front door strategy. Patients and families can now download the Children’s GO app and access an array of consumer-facing digital elements—including internal and external wayfinding, physician directories, appointment scheduling and more—all within a single, user-friendly interface.

“When facing a child’s health issue, families need access to the best tools available to simplify the health care journey and minimize stress. Children’s is focused on investing in forward-thinking solutions that raise the bar on digital touchpoints for our patients and families and help us serve their needs with excellence,” said Children’s President & CEO Chanda Chacón, MPH, FACHE. “Gozio has already proven to be a great vendor partner in helping us map out and achieve our short- and long-term goals, and Children’s GO is an innovative tool that will improve patient family experiences.”

The rollout of the Children’s GO app comes at a time when Children’s is experiencing rapid growth that includes the recent addition of the Hubbard Center for Children, doubling the hospital’s capacity. Initially, patients and families will have access to indoor and outdoor navigation across Children’s main campus. Patient-flow capabilities will guide patients and families to locations in the order they need to be accessed, easing tensions and ensuring timely arrival. The solution makes it easy to save their parking stall location, find onsite amenities from dining to restrooms to ATMs and integrates with the existing Children’s Connect app to access digital services such as virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, patient records, bill pay and more.

“Digital strategy impacts everything from patient experience to staff retention in today’s health care climate. It is important to consider technological investments that can support an optimal, sustainable strategy and scale with an organization as needs change,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. “The Gozio platform is well-positioned to help health systems design digital strategies that resonate with consumers, and we look forward to partnering with Children’s to help them create the best mobile experiences for their patients and families for the long-term.”

Future plans for digital experiences that will be integrated into the Children’s GO app include adding a child-friendly bear statue walking tour, e-check-in capabilities and more.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable digital health platform exclusively for healthcare systems. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients that improves their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented indoor wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait-times, and extensive analytics capabilities. Gozio customers surveyed in a 2021 KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight report found 100% satisfaction and improved experience for patients and staff. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Children’s Hospital & Medical Center

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center is the only full-service, pediatric health care center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond. Children’s is home to Nebraska’s only Level IV regional Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the state’s only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. Children’s is recognized as a 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology. Visit us online at ChildrensOmaha.org.