Option Care Health Expands Partnership With WellSky® to Accelerate Innovation in Home and Ambulatory Infusion Technology

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced it is significantly expanding its partnership with Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. Option Care Health will collaborate with WellSky to accelerate innovations and workflow enhancements within WellSky’s infusion and specialty pharmacy platform, CareTend®, and will implement the software across its more than 160 Option Care Health locations.

As a leader in the infusion therapy space, Option Care Health provides innovative services with the goal of improving outcomes and reducing costs for patients and their families. The partnership with WellSky will support this effort by bringing new capabilities to the CareTend platform, including innovative new workflows for clinical practice that incorporate automation, integrated clinical decision support, mobile extensibility, and native interoperability.

“Our decision to select WellSky’s CareTend as our go-forward platform was pivotal to our core value of delivering comprehensive infusion care resulting in greater operating efficiencies and higher patient satisfaction,” said John C. Rademacher, president and chief executive officer of Option Care Health. "Expanding our partnership with WellSky will help ensure we have the technology needed to improve our pharmacy operations and point of care oversight in either the home or one of our infusion suite operations, allowing us to deliver a cutting-edge care experience for even more patients.”

The partnership between WellSky and Option Care Health will allow both organizations to play a critical role in advancing the technologies that drive infusion and specialty pharmacy operations in the pursuit of better outcomes at lower costs.

“WellSky is thrilled that our technology development efforts will be influenced by one of the largest and most respected providers in the infusion therapy space,” said WellSky CEO Bill Miller. “Our continued collaboration with Option Care Health further strengthens WellSky's ability to deliver software built for more personalized, connected care.”

Option Care Health and WellSky have been working together for more than a decade to improve health outcomes. Most recently, the two companies joined forces on an effort to promote interoperability across platforms and enable better care coordination.

To learn more about WellSky’s home infusion solutions, visit wellsky.com.

About WellSky®

WellSky is a technology company leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our next-generation software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, blood centers, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to ultimately help more people thrive. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.