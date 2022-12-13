Kantata is Selected by Deloitte Central Europe as its Software Provider

IRVINE, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced that Deloitte Central Europe, an industry-leading audit, tax and consulting service firm, has chosen Kantata to support its professional services and workforce management processes across all lines of its business.

Deloitte Central Europe has over 40 offices in 20 different countries, supporting more than 11,500 employees across the organization. The firm has selected Kantata's technology solutions to support its dynamic business growth and assist in increasing operational efficiencies across all offices in the region.

"We chose Kantata’s solution as with the level of flexibility and breadth of features it offers, we can optimize our talent pool and continue to deliver outstanding services to our clients,” noted Seweryn Dabrowski, Chief Operating Officer of Deloitte Central Europe.

The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, which includes resource management, financial management, project management, team collaboration, business intelligence, integration, and workflow automation functionality, is designed for each organization’s specific needs to be successful. Kantata’s purpose-built vertical SaaS platform helps organizations stay on schedule and on budget, provides meaningful insights and forecasts, increases and maximizes profitability, and finds the right resources for projects.

“Deloitte’s selection of Kantata is a testament to the quality and depth of our solution,” said Kantata CEO Michael Speranza. “Kantata is focused on providing category-leading products that provide the clarity, control and confidence businesses need to make better decisions about how to run their business. Providing services to Deloitte, a Big Four firm, further validates our purpose-built approach to developing the technology our clients need to optimize their talent networks and consistently deliver outstanding outcomes is working.”

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services™, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.