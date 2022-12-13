UK Gen Z Reports Feeling Impact of Cost-of-Living Crisis, but Almost All Confident in Their Future Home Ownership: Yubo

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yubo, the live social discovery app with over 60 million users, today reveals that three quarters (75%) of Gen Z in the UK admit that they are personally feeling the impact of inflation and the rising cost of living.

The app finds itself in a unique position to understand this generation, as 99% of its userbase is Gen Z ages 13 to 25. The statistics, following a poll of Yubo’s users, examine Gen Z’s future ambitions and digital lives, and draws insights from over 7,000 people across three international markets – the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

Almost nine in ten (87%) young Brits think they’ll be able to afford a property in the future and three quarters (74%) are unconcerned about needing a degree. When compared across borders, almost two thirds (64%) in the US don’t believe a degree is necessary to achieve success in life, followed by just over half (54%) in France.

When talking politics, it could be bad news at the ballot box for Sunak, Biden and Macron with over two thirds (69%) of today’s global youth admitting they do not trust government leaders to look out for their best interests. Gen Z is the least trustworthy of politicians in France, with just 16% saying they have faith in government leaders, followed by 21% in the UK and 47% in the US.

Contrary to Gen Z stereotypes ranging from ‘snowflake’ to ‘unbothered,’ the data confirms that 82% of Gen Z globally believe that climate change is a pressing issue and over two thirds (72%) of young people globally class social justice movements as important, arguably encouraged by key activists such as Just Stop Oil and Greta Thunberg.

Many have reported on Gen Z’s rebellion against traditional values1, but the data suggests otherwise. The majority (82%) of global respondents shared their desire to marry and have children. In the UK, Gen Zers want both, with 86% and 85% respectively. In France, the research indicates that Gen Z might be more open to having a family without the need to wed, with 82% saying they would like to become a parent compared with 78% who would like to marry.

Turning to Gen Z’s status as ‘true digital natives’, over half (59%) of British respondents said they are more comfortable making friends online than in person, with over two thirds (73%) already considering someone they met online as a close friend.

However, connecting with people online may filter from a nervousness of not fitting in, with almost half (47%) of global respondents admitting to feeling this way. US users are most likely to feel like they don’t have a space to be themselves (51%) compared to 41% in the UK and 39% in France, with this feeling globally highest amongst 13 - 15 year olds (52%).

“With so much happening in the world, people of all ages are grappling with financial pressures, world events and typecasts imposed on them, especially Gen Z. Yubo is in a unique position to understand the thoughts and feelings of this generation and provide context to what Gen Z believes are the greatest challenges and opportunities ahead of them,” said Sacha Lazimi, CEO and co-founder of Yubo.

