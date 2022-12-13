HighGround Announces Partnership With PureDry Restoration

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighGround Restoration Group, INC., a portfolio company of Trivest Partners LP (“Trivest”), announces it has partnered with PureDry Restoration (“PureDry” or the “Company”) (www.puredry.com) and the complimentary division of PureClean Carpet Cleaning (“PureClean”) (www.carpetcleanerseattle.com). Headquartered in Snohomish, WA, PureDry offers homeowners, insurance agents, builders, and commercial property owners a full-service restoration solution. PureDry is the leading provider of emergency water mitigation, mold remediation, fire damage restoration, and reconstruction services in the Greater Seattle Area. PureClean provides premium floor care and carpet cleaning services to residential and commercial consumers. Under the leadership of founder Ben Surdi, the Company has achieved rapid growth and strong market positioning by providing exceptional customer service, using innovative equipment, and investing into building a team of high-performing members.

Ben Balsley, HighGround’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “ I’m thrilled to partner with Ben Surdi and his team. PureDry and PureClean have had phenomenal growth under Surdi’s leadership and the HighGround platform is purpose built to serve and support this team and help turbo charge performance going forward. Ben Surdi, President of PureDry and PureClean added, “HighGround is a perfect fit for us and I look forward to joining a family of brands that share a track record of performance and growth by serving customers and taking care of employees.”

“ We are pleased to partner with PureDry and PureClean. They have done an outstanding job of delivering best-in-class restoration services to residential and commercial customers in the greater Seattle market. PureDry and PureClean complement our existing HighGround family of brands and provide an attractive opportunity to extend our platform’s reach into the Pacific Northwest,” said Reid Callaway, Principal with Trivest.

With this partnership, the HighGround family of restoration brands now includes the following companies: Dry Force, Cleanup & Total Restoration (CTR), Power Dry, MoreFloods, Dririte, Northeast Power Dry, Same Day Restoration, and PureDry Restoration. These brands represent every region of the US and HighGround is actively seeking to add brands and partner with founders that share its focus on people, service, and growth. If you are interested in learning more or joining the HighGround family of brands, reach out at information@highgroundnow.com or visit www.highgroundnow.com.

About HighGround:

No one’s ever prepared for the chaos that comes with water, mold, fire, or smoke damage. And some contractors only make it worse. The property owner needs help from someone who knows what they’re doing – and who genuinely cares. And that’s why our family of brands come to work every day.

HighGround brands help customers who have suffered water or fire damage by providing 24/7/365 drying and clean up services coupled with reconstruction contracting, all while engaging with the customer’s insurance company to ensure seamless claims processing. Our brands have developed a robust referral program with residential and commercial partners by offering services such as hosted education and training, reporting and analytics, and competitive incentive compensation. This comprehensive approach allows HighGround to stay top of mind with these key referral relationships.

About Trivest:

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 400 investments, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. The firm has roughly $4.5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 65 professionals. Trivest has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top founder-friendly private equity firms in four consecutive years — every year since the list’s inception. Learn more at www.trivest.com