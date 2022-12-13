Malk Partners and Integrum ESG Enter Strategic Partnership to Bring Together Best-in-Class ESG Services and Data

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Malk Partners (“Malk”), the preeminent advisor for creating value through ESG management and impact investing, and Integrum ESG (“Integrum”), the leading provider of ESG data, scoring, and benchmarking, have entered a strategic partnership to create the best-in-class ESG solution for private market investment firms.

The partnership responds to increasing investor demand for data-driven ESG management that supports improved ESG performance across investors’ portfolios. Increasingly, the best private market investors want environmental, social, and governance data and analysis that is accurate, framework-aligned, and comparable. The partnership delivers exactly that, through a software-and-services pairing aimed at supercharging the ESG performance of portfolio companies.

Another major driver of the growing investor demand for ESG data is the rapidly evolving regulatory backdrop. Earlier this year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed climate disclosure rules that, if enacted, would directly affect public companies and indirectly impact privately-held businesses, especially those seeking an initial public offering. In Europe, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) already mandates ESG reporting for financial market participants.

“Our clients have been very clear. They want the best ESG data available – by which they mean, ESG data that is not only accurate, but customizable, easily captured, intuitively displayed, scored, and benchmarked against industry peers, and consistent with commonly-used ESG frameworks. In Integrum, we have found the innovative partner that best aligns to our clients’ needs,” said Max Hong, CEO of Malk Partners. “Combining the capabilities of Malk and Integrum will enhance private investors’ ability to drive ESG performance and overall value creation.”

“We are very excited to be working with Malk, which has been a leader in the ESG advisory space since its founding in 2009,” said Shai Hill, CEO and Founder of London-based Integrum ESG. “Integrum has built our data and platform as a service that helps asset managers and other financial firms analyze their ESG risks and impact. Our proprietary AI models leverage vast amounts of data into the most robust ESG scoring and benchmarking available. By combining Malk’s preeminent advisory services with our industry-leading repository of public and private company ESG data, we can become even more valuable to our clients.”

For Malk, this partnership represents the first significant strategic move since Hong was named CEO in May. The seamless operational integration of the two firms’ capabilities, combined with their client-focused cultures, will allow the partners to service a broader roster of larger clients in the fast-growing ESG investing space.

About Malk Partners

Malk Partners is the preeminent advisor to private market investors for creating and protecting value through environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) management and impact investing. Founded in 2009, Malk Partners advises many of the world’s leading alternatives managers investing across private equity, growth equity, venture capital, and private credit by helping them define ESG goals, achieve ESG results, and guide their portfolio companies in driving value creation and mitigating risks. The firm is headquartered in La Jolla, California with a second office located in New York. For more information about Malk Partners, please visit www.malk.com.

About Integrum ESG

Integrum ESG is a SaaS (Software as a Service) firm that serves buy-side and professional investors, providing completely transparent, objectively-assessed ESG data. Through the Integrum ESG dashboard, investors can assess a company's ESG score, real-time ESG sentiment, and Impact grades with a variety of unique-to-market features. The firm is headquartered in London with a satellite office in New York. For more information about Integrum ESG, please visit www.integrumesg.com.