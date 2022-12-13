Logiwa and Techdinamics Partner to Deliver end-to-end Visibility and Control for Fulfillment Networks

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, and Techdinamics, a leader in integrated shipping solutions for fulfillment operations, announce their partnership to bring complete line-of-sight and control to the online fulfillment process, from order management through last mile delivery.

By integrating Techdinamics’ shipping optimization capabilities into Logiwa’s cloud-based fulfillment platform, 3PLs, 4PLs and retail brands will leverage a comprehensive solution to grow ecommerce market share through fast and accurate order fulfillment. Users will be able to track, manage, and optimize the entire fulfillment process – order placement through delivery – from a single platform. The integration is scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“To effectively manage fulfillment, particularly in a high volume, DTC environment, you need to be connected to what is happening outside the four walls of your warehouses,” said Erhan Musaoglu, Logiwa CEO & founder. “Through our partnership with Techdinamics, we can deliver that critical view and provide order visibility all the way to the consumer’s front door while leveraging powerful shipping automation and optimization capabilities.”

“Techdinamics is focused on optimizing the entire shipping process, rather than rate shopping only,” said Reg Adams, president of Techdinamics. “We help fulfillment managers identify the best methods for transport from the warehouse to destination to ensure the consumer is delighted with the entire online ordering experience. Logiwa has that same focus. The combination of Logiwa’s modern, cloud-based platform for DTC order fulfillment and Techdinamics’ expertise in integrated shipping results in a powerful approach to success in today’s ecommerce economy.”

To learn more about how Logiwa and Techdinamics approach DTC fulfillment excellence, register here for their joint webinar “Winning in Today’s Ecommerce Environment” on Thursday December 15, 2022 at 1pm est.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

About Techdinamics

With 25 years of system integrations and software development experience, Techdinamics has become recognized as a global leader in small parcel delivery solutions. With a current offering of over 1,100 different carrier services combined with their systems’ capability of world-leading OMR technology (order management rules), they help customer and partner systems truly achieve Smarter Fulfillment. Anyone can print a carrier label; however, only a few can support the process from order entry to the final mile delivery. Techdinamics is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, while our global support teams are in Europe, South America, North America and South-East Asia. To learn more about Techdinamics, please visit www.techdinamics.com.