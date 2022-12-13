Guerrilla RF, Inc. Secures Purchase Order for Leading Electric Automobile Manufacturer Totaling Approximately $580,000

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) (the “Company”), an innovative fabless semiconductor company, today announced that it has received a purchase order for ultra-low noise amplifiers for one of the world’s leading electric automobile manufacturers. The shipments are expected to commence in March 2023 and continue through November 2023, generating revenue of approximately $580,000 during that period. These ultra-low noise amplifiers are designed for automotive satellite radio multi-stage LNAs, signal boosters, and GPS applications.

Ryan Pratt, CEO and founder of Guerrilla RF, commented, “Securing a purchase order with a top-tier electric automobile manufacturer is a testament to our ability to deliver a quality product at a competitive price. This order is the result of a design win process where we successfully achieved all of the specs required by this customer. Our focus on investing in R&D is paying off as we are adding new innovative solutions to our portfolio of products. We expect our new products will drive strong sales growth.”

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the Company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual “Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top “Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

