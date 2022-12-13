Tour24 and Funnel Integrate to Boost Leasing Activity and Simplify Lead Management

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24, developer of the award-winning mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and gives leasing teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced its full API integration with Funnel Leasing, a leading Renter Management Software platform. This new partnership offers future renters a way to schedule self-guided tours on their own time while leasing agents receive detailed data of their self-guided tour experience. Information from Tour24 automatically integrates into Funnel’s CRM creating a single renter-centric guest card for each renter and importing key data points without disrupting daily workflows for leasing teams. This integration between Tour24 and Funnel will help boost the number of tours and increase productivity of the busy leasing office of today.

“We are thrilled to see the new integration between Tour24 and Funnel,” said Jennifer Bloome, Director of Marketing at real estate investment, development, and management company LCOR. “We believe this collaboration will greatly enhance the overall experience for our site teams and prospective renters, and we look forward to how it will further streamline our daily workflow.”

Georgianna W. Oliver, Founder and CEO of Tour24, says, “Property operators and renters are more tech-savvy than ever before. Integrating Funnel with Tour24’s offering makes it easier for prospects to schedule self-guided tours and for operators to track appointments and results. Funnel gives us the ability to collect and analyze metrics such as conversions from self-guided tours, which will improve our ability to help leasing teams improve their success rates.”

Funnel provides Renter Management Software, which is centered around a multifamily CRM, and holistic solutions that optimize the renter journey from inquiry through renewals. Prospects sign up for their self-guided tour of a property using Tour24, and Funnel populates the leasing team’s calendar with the date of the tour, marked specifically as self-guided. Leasers are kept informed of completed or missed tours, and Funnel allows clients to perform data analytics across numerous variables using its pre-packaged reporting capabilities.

“Finding an apartment shouldn’t be a hassle — renters expect a streamlined ‘ecommerce’ apartment shopping experience,” said Ben Rubin, Chief Product Officer at Funnel. “Partnering with Tour24, a company who shares this sentiment gives renters the experience they demand and moves the multifamily industry forward.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform that partners with multifamily operators to offer self-guided tours. By focusing on easy access, custom interactive and audio/visual tour experience and seamless integration with existing tech stacks, Tour24 is the most comprehensive solution on the market. Providing high-quality, consistent coverage when offices are closed or leasing teams are unavailable, Tour24 optimizes a community’s leasing resources. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24now.com.

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel exists so multifamily operators don’t have to pick between antiquated monopolies or single solution challengers. After decades of the status quo, operators are no more efficient, and renters still dread the process of leasing an apartment. We fixed that with an independent platform that turns the entire business model on its head. Renter Management Software is a new category of connected tools built around the renter. The software delivers a consistent, connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals. All this while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the smaller, and happier teams that only a renter-centric platform can enable.