U.S. Department of Homeland Security Awards $48.8 Million Contract to Sev1Tech for Engineering and Support Services

WOODBRIDGE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sev1Tech, a leader in providing information technology (IT), engineering, program management, C5ISR and cybersecurity systems integration and support services, today announced it has been awarded the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security (CISA) Enterprise Engineering and Operations Support Services (CEEOSS) contract. CEEOSS has a six-month base and three option year periods of performance.

Sev1Tech will support the CISA Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) in establishing enterprise IT capabilities. This includes a modern IT infrastructure, the evaluation and implementation of emerging technologies, migration to the cloud, mobility and collaboration platforms and continually improving the performance, security and availability of enterprise IT services. Service areas include Technology Evaluation and Integration, Enterprise Technology Services and Solutions Strategy and Architecture, Engineering and Implementation and Operations and Maintenance Support. Solutions developed under CEEOSS will support OCIO customers’ mission and business requirements and serve as a model to enterprise stakeholders.

“ Sev1Tech is grateful for the opportunity to support the CISA OCIO journey in standing up enterprise IT services and support to its Divisions, Mission Enabling Offices (MEOs), and stakeholders,” said Tara LeBlanc, executive vice president, mission solutions. “ Our mission-focused delivery, customer experience focus, vast technology ecosystem, partnerships and expertise culminate to architect, integrate and support a modern, effective, secure and sustainable IT solutions landscape,” LeBlanc said in reference to Sev1Tech’s credentials.

Sev1Tech is ISO 27017 certified for Cloud Security, offers FISMA High compliant hybrid cloud environments and codified cloud platforms reducing Authority to Operate timelines by up to 50 percent.

About Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech provides IT modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering, training and program support services to U.S. government agencies and major commercial organizations. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. metro area, Sev1Tech is a trusted contractor supporting critical missions across the defense, intelligence, homeland security, space, and health markets. Sev1Tech delivers excellence through highly qualified people, leading-edge technologies, and CMMI SVC 3, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and ISO 27017 certified processes.

To learn more, visit www.sev1tech.com.