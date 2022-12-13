AmeriHealth Caritas Contracts with Baptist Health South Florida to Serve AmeriHealth Caritas NextSM Health Insurance Marketplace® Members in Florida

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other health care solutions for those most in need, announced that Baptist Health South Florida has joined AmeriHealth Caritas Next’s Health Insurance Marketplace provider network in Florida. AmeriHealth Caritas Next Health Insurance Marketplace members will have access to Baptist Health South Florida’s 12 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician practices, and more than 500 Baptist Health Medical Group physicians spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

“ Baptist Health South Florida has served our local Medicaid members for many years and has become an important partner in our company’s efforts to build healthier, stronger communities in the region. We are pleased to expand our relationship to support our new Health Insurance Marketplace members and help ensure they have access to quality care as they continue on their health care journey,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Next President Loretta Lenko.

AmeriHealth Caritas Next is a new health insurance option offered in Florida by AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, Inc. for Health Insurance Marketplace members in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties. Enrollees may choose from eight Bronze Plans, seven Silver Plans, and four Gold Plans during the annual enrollment period, which runs through Jan. 15, 2023. For more information about AmeriHealth Caritas Next’s plan options in Florida, as well as a full provider directory, visit www.amerihealthcaritasnext.com/fl.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Marketplace® members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Newtown Square, Pa., AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.