Shufti Pro Selected to Streamline KYC Compliance for LMG Gaming in Puerto Rico

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shufti Pro, an innovator in identity verification solutions, today announced LMG Gaming’s (LMGG’s) ApuestaPR betting platform, a recent recipient of a Puerto Rico Gaming Commission sports betting license, has selected Shufti Pro to power it’s Know Your Customer (KYC) and Identity verification (IDV) processes. ApuestaPR will deploy Shufti Pro to create a simple, seamless and instantaneous verification process that will ensure compliance with local gaming regulations while providing a fast and seamless customer onboarding experience.

ApuestaPR is a new player in the Puerto Rico gaming industry set to launch its retail sportsbook platform in 2023. To remain compliant with Puerto Rico gaming regulations, the company must perform holistic customer due diligence to verify identities before customers can place sports bets on the platform.

ApuestaPR recognized it required a robust KYC and IDV solution that could deliver fast and accurate KYC and IDV services combined with a best-in-class customer experience that will ensure compliance as regulation evolves and the platform attracts new customers. Following recommendations from its other trusted partners, ApuestaPR selected Shufti Pro based on its adaptability, white glove customer service and ability to drive internal efficiencies.

"When launching a new betting platform, it is imperative to ensure robust compliance and a seamless customer experience from day one. It was critical for us to select a trusted KYC and IDV provider with proven experience in the gaming industry that would easily integrate within our partner ecosystem,” said Winter Horton, Partner, LMGG. “Shufti Pro’s KYC and IDV solutions will offer a seamless experience for our gaming customers and allow us to focus on other critical business functions as we build the premier sports betting platform in Puerto Rico.”

With Shufti Pro, ApuestaPR can perform robust KYC in seconds, allowing customers to start gaming faster when they join the platform. Shufti Pro will join ApuestaPR’s network of trusted partners including White Hat Gaming and Kambi.

“Like the broader industry, the Puerto Rican gaming industry has stringent regulations that make it imperative for any platform to have robust KYC and IDV processes in place from its inception,” said Patrick Kelly, Americas head of Sales, Shufti Pro. “ApuestaPR will rely on Shufti Pro’s AI- powered KYC and IDV solutions from the day of their launch to verify identification in seconds during the customer onboarding process and comply with all local laws. We are excited to work with ApuestaPR and its impressive partner ecosystem as they launch their exciting betting platform to deliver an unmatched gaming experience.”

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, and AML services to help global businesses onboard and manage legitimate customers. The UK-based company has 6 regional offices and launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify 10000+ ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro is serving customers in 230+ countries and territories.