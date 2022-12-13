Dr. Jackie Glenn, Corporate Culture Strategist, Joins SmartBear Board of Directors

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, announced Dr. Jackie Glenn, the founder and CEO of Glenn Diversity Inclusion & HR Solutions, has joined the company’s board of directors. As the former VP, Global Chief Diversity Officer at technology giant Dell EMC, Jackie brings 25+ years of experience creating inclusive corporate cultures that attract and retain top talent and diverse workforces globally. She is the best-selling author of, “Lift as I Climb: An Immigrant Girl’s Journey Through Corporate America,” her instructional biography on how she journeyed from a nanny to a Global Chief Diversity Officer of a Fortune 100 company.

“With Jackie’s unique business experience, I look forward to the fresh business perspectives that she will bring to me, our board, and ultimately our SmartBear employees,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Given the pace of our growth and scale, Jackie’s expertise will guide us in continuing to build a diverse workforce while creating an environment that will ensure we retain top talent from around the globe.”

Jackie joined the human resources department at EMC Corporation in 2000 and quickly progressed, overseeing a workforce of 60,000 employees worldwide. In this role, she conceived, planned, and enacted programs in organizational development, leadership consulting, and employee training. When EMC merged with Dell in 2016, Jackie served as Global Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion during the transition, supervising the melding of corporate cultures for the combined entity’s new workforce of 150,000 employees worldwide.

In addition to consulting, executive coaching, and helping corporations implement strategies and best practices, Jackie is a dynamic speaker, Harvard University instructor, hosts national and international conferences, and participates on industry panels. Her love for community advocacy and civic leadership includes service on the Board of the Museum of African American History (MAAH) in Boston and the Board of Overseers of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

“My life’s work is helping companies to create corporate cultures that reflect our diverse world, breaking down culture and gender barriers and defying industry trends,” said Jackie Glenn. “I am thrilled to serve SmartBear as I continue working to empower organizations to build world-class employee experiences.”

Earlier this year, SmartBear solidified its commitment to Community, Sustainability, Governance, and Diversity with its global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative, and has since achieved several goals. The company also recently announced the promotion of Christina McCollum to Head of ESG & Diversity, advancing the company’s ESG and diversity mission.

