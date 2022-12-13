C3 AI Awarded Three New Orders from Missile Defense Agency

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software company, has received the first three orders in its five-year, $500 million Production-Other Transaction Agreement sponsored by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), which will be applicable across the Department of Defense (DoD). All three orders will leverage the C3 AI Platform to accelerate deployment of critical enterprise artificial intelligence capabilities across the MDA.

“An enterprise AI platform that allows for credible assessment of combined kinetic and non-kinetic effects across domains is critical to optimize and correctly evaluate missile defense mission effectiveness,” said Ed Abbo, C3 AI President and CTO. “We are thrilled to fulfill the MDA’s first three orders in our five-year partnership.”

The first order will support efforts to rapidly produce accurate representations of advanced threats using generative machine learning models. As MDA develops the next generation of missile defense interceptor systems, massive data sets are required to capture the total view of potential threats. These data sets can then be used for a variety of analyses and simulations. C3 AI will provide an enterprise AI application enabling MDA users to:

Unify large data sets across the agency from physics-model outputs and intelligence sources.

Manage machine learning generative model pipelines.

Accurately generate novel threat signatures in a fraction of the time of the agency’s current methods.

Export data in MDA standard or compressed formats compatible with a growing ecosystem of engineering applications.

The second order will equip the agency’s test programs with an AI application to plan, analyze, and execute Missile Defense System flight/ground test events, such as pre- and post-test efforts including hardware-in-the-loop system tests and post-flight reconstruction. The solution, initially deployed to an Impact Level 6 (IL6) classified cloud environment, will be capable of:

Integrating disparate flight and ground test data into a unified, federated data model.

Configuring pipelines to automatically generate test analyses.

Launching AI-backed exploration of new insights.

The third order will further accelerate the agency’s Ground Test process by optimizing and automating key facets of the process, consolidating and unifying test requirements from multiple stakeholders, and ingesting, unifying, and analyzing engineering data at enterprise scale.

“The insights extracted from large volumes of sensor, network, and weapon system test data are critical to analyzing the operational effectiveness, suitability, and survivability of the Missile Defense System,” said Dr. Shari Feth, MDA Innovation Science and Technology Director. “The deployment of an enterprise AI platform has allowed MDA to demonstrate robust end-to-end capabilities for collaborating on AI model development and rapidly deploying insights into new production applications.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.