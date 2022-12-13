Kootenai Joint School District Taps PowerSchool SIS to Increase Equitable Instruction and Learning Opportunities for Students

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Kootenai Joint School District (KJSD) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho has selected Unified Operations PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) as the district’s primary K-12 student information system. Since implementing PowerSchool SIS, KJSD has been able to securely manage scheduling, grading, attendance, and other needs in one unified solution.

“Integrating capable technology to meet the needs of our students and staff is one of our top priorities, and the integration of PowerSchool SIS is our latest effort to accomplish that ongoing goal,” said Nicki Charles, ISEE Coordinator/Data Specialist, Kootenai Joint School District. “Further, PowerSchool SIS has provided our district with exactly what we were looking for – an intuitive platform to help manage day-to-day administrative tasks. We look forward to leveraging the platform to support our regular operations moving forward.”

Prior to implementing PowerSchool SIS, KJSD used what they characterized as an outdated SIS platform to manage districtwide administrative responsibilities. While KJSD deemed it functional, they felt the platform didn’t provide KJSD staff with the proper support or interoperability the district needed. Since implementing PowerSchool SIS, KJSD has been able to leverage the platform to improve parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting efforts. Further, the all-in-one platform’s intuitive interface and secure feature set has given staff peace of mind to go about their regular activity.

Kootenai Joint School District (KJSD) is dedicated to creating and sustaining an environment that promotes academic excellence, encourages social development, fosters emotional well-being, and instills a passion for life-long learning. Located roughly 45 miles out of Coeur d’Alene and the Chain Lakes in Idaho, KJSD offers a K-12 curriculum across its three main school systems – Harrison Elementary, Kootenai Jr. High School, and Kootenai High School.

For more information about PowerSchool SIS, visit https://www.powerschool.com/operations/student-information-systems/powerschool-sis/.

