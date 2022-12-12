HealthTech Start-up, SandwYch, Helps Navigate Caregiving Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly 50% of middle-aged adults in the U.S. are caring for an aging parent as well as their own children. Often referred to as the Sandwich Generation, these caregivers are caught in the middle, supporting multiple generations of family members whether financially, physically, or emotionally.

SandwYch, an Austin-based healthtech startup is providing relief for caregivers trying to do it all. The company, founded by Austin gerontologist and entrepreneur, Amy Laine, offers a digital platform that provides valuable resources and insight to help families navigate caregiving challenges.

“Many times, caregivers find themselves in that role after a loved one experiences an unexpected medical crisis,” says Amy Laine, Founder of SandwYch. “Our goal at SandwYch is to prepare families before a crisis strikes. Advanced planning allows caregivers to help their loved ones live their best life.”

SandwYch is a subscriber-based service that brings together advocates and experts in care coordination, social work, and mental health to create a supportive online village for caregivers. Its “Guided Group” offering helps families evaluate their needs and create a caregiving plan that supports both the care recipient and the caregiver.

“Most people want to age in place at home, but neither they nor their families know what steps to take to bring that vision to life,” added Laine. “SandwYch's 'Guided Group' is a self-paced curriculum that helps people create a plan for aging in place in a way that is not overwhelming. In addition to online lessons, the program offers live zoom sessions in small groups where people can talk about care coordination, resources, emotions, and any other topics important to their caregiving journey.”

About SandwYch

SandwYch, is an Austin-based healthtech company helping families simplify the caregiving process. The company was founded by gerontologist Amy Laine to help meet the needs of the growing number of people who find themselves “sandwiched” between caring for their aging loved ones while also caring for their own children. The subscription-based digital platform brings advocates and experts in care coordination, social work resources, and mental health together to create a supportive online village for caregivers and their loved ones.

Join the SandwYch community today to learn more.