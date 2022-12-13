TSX Entertainment Announces Roc Nation as Next-Generation Entertainment Company’s Strategic Programming Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, TSX Entertainment announced that it has entered into a long-term partnership with Roc Nation as the next-generation entertainment company’s strategic programming partner. TSX is creating an epicenter for entertainment and cultural events, where artists, innovators, and creators connect with fans globally, in powerful new ways. The partnership begins as TSX launches the world’s largest social feed, an 18,000 sq. ft. digital screen spanning its 46-story flagship location in New York’s Times Square.

TSX and Roc Nation will collaborate to produce authentic, immersive, and exclusive experiences, making the extraordinary accessible. Core components of the partnership include co-creating tentpole performances and hosting monumental annual events spanning the music, fashion, film, sports, gaming, and lifestyle verticals while leveraging cutting-edge technology to engage audiences around the world. In the coming months, major artists and award-winning creators, leaders and innovators are slated to perform at TSX.

“Roc Nation has set the bar incredibly high, creating and supporting careers in every aspect of modern entertainment. Their significance and influence has tremendous weight, and their partnership is invaluable as we embark on this journey to stage the moments that define pop culture,” said TSX co-CEO Nick Holmstén. “Together, we will empower artists and fans to connect at a deeper level on a larger-than-life canvas powered by incredible technology.”

TSX is the ultimate entertainment destination where fans will tune in for epic events and experience artists’ defining moments firsthand. The 74,000 sq. ft. space boasts recording studios, an iconic supper club, galleries, restaurants, bars, rooftop terraces, and immersive experiences integrated with the TSX Metaverse. The TSX App is connected to the massive digital billboard, which opens to reveal the first permanent stage overlooking Times Square, and includes perfectly integrated no-latency audio. TSX’s platform will launch up-and-coming tastemakers and host global icons to stage memorable drops at the most trafficked corner in the Western Hemisphere, capturing and recreating the magic of Times Square’s legacy.

"The TSX platform is an immersive unique experience for artists and creators at every level of their careers. A stage positioned above Times Square provides a never-before imagined performance venue," said Chris Knight, GM of Artist Management at Roc Nation. "TSX provides the ultimate moment for artist and fan."

TSX’s flagship is located at TSX Broadway, a $2.5 billion plus, 46-story tower on the corner of 47th Street and 7th Avenue developed by L&L Holding Company and Fortress Investment Group. TSX boasts an impressive slate of industry investors, including heavy hitters The Weeknd, Austin Rosen, and Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, among others, with Fortress Investment Group as the lead investor in the entertainment company as well.