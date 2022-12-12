Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Appoints Dylan Black as General Counsel

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading home health and hospice provider, today announced the appointment of Dylan Black as general counsel, effective January 2023.

“ We are excited to welcome Dylan to the Enhabit team,” Enhabit President and CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer said. “ He has served as a trusted legal advisor to many organizations, and we look forward to the leadership and contributions he will bring to Enhabit.”

Black brings more than 24 years of legal experience helping publicly traded companies. Most recently, Black served as a partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP where he represented companies across various industries including health care, banking and environmental services. In this role, he provided legal expertise to clients in the defense of securities and derivative lawsuits, class actions, professional liability claims and more.

Black holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University.

About Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Enhabit Home Health & Hospice (Enhabit, Inc.) is a leading national home health and hospice provider working to expand what’s possible for patient care in the home. Enhabit’s team of clinicians supports patients and their families where they are most comfortable, with a nationwide footprint spanning 250 home health locations and 100 hospice locations across 34 states. Enhabit leverages advanced technology and compassionate teams to deliver extraordinary patient care. For more information, visit ehab.com.