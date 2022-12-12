Insight Recognized as One of World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the 2022 World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies, ranking No. 112 out of the top 400 companies overall and No. 8 in the IT services industry.

Insight also ranks as a 2022 Forbes America’s Best Employer for Women, 2022 Forbes America’s Best Employer for Diversity, and holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index of diverse and inclusive workplaces.

“Insight is widely known as an industry leader that values the harmony of a diverse workplace and recognizes the ever-growing influence of women in technology,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. “This year’s Forbes rankings validate our standing, where our focus on providing a sense of belonging and bringing heart into the workplace starts with everyday respect. I’m proud of the programs we’ve established to make this environment a reality for our teammates.”

Insight promotes gender equity in several ways, including:

Nearly 1,000 teammates globally participate in Women With Insight, a resource group that champions women by building networking skills, personal and professional development, and encouraging community service.

Women on Boards, in support of the 50/50 Women on Boards™ global advocacy campaign, prepares Insight leaders for roles on corporate boards.

Insight is one of just four organizations among the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies led by both a female CEO and CFO, according to Forbes and Fortune.

A D&I Group Mentoring Program matches mentors with teammates from different cultural and professional backgrounds to inspire new career paths.

An Allies in Action group for male leaders aligned on promoting a gender-inclusive workplace culture.

To determine the rankings for the Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies, Statista surveyed 85,000 women working for multinational employers in 36 countries. The anonymous survey rated performance on gender-related criteria like career advancement opportunities and the respondents’ willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. The rankings also considered a company’s overall corporate responsibility and public perception related to gender equality as well as objective criteria like female representation at executive and board levels.

To learn more about Insight’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs, visit insight.com/diversity and read our 2022 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 12,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M