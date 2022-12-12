Greater Sum Ventures Makes Majority Investment in Recruiting Software Platform ‘Tracker’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrepreneurial family office and growth equity firm Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) today announced its majority investment in TrackerRMS, a leading cloud-based recruitment and staffing management system.

The funding will provide additional capital that will enable Tracker to increase its investment in innovation and accelerate its growth. The company will continue to be led by co-founder Andy Jones as chief executive officer, while co-founder David Alonso continues to support the business as an investor and advisor.

Founded in 2005, Tracker helps recruitment and staffing firms build better relationships, workflows, and revenue through its integrated applicant tracking and client management systems. Through a single connected platform, recruiters can seamlessly manage candidates, client contacts and leads, job postings, placement records, and more. Tracker’s comprehensive system includes powerful analytics that provide visibility into recruitment and sales pipelines to produce customizable reports and scorecards and enable accurate forecasting.

“Tracker serves amazing clients who are on an upward growth trajectory, and this investment will enable us to grow alongside them while bolstering our tech and support capabilities,” said Jones. “It’s gratifying to be backed by a partner like GSV which has had such positive impacts on a number of different technology sectors.”

With offices in the U.S. and the U.K., Tracker serves a robust community of employment agencies, executive search firms, temporary staffing services, and professional employer organizations. The company’s solutions allow recruiters to boost efficiency, improve candidate and employer experiences, automate activities, close more leads, and make better data-driven decisions through key metrics.

Ross Croley, CEO and founder of Greater Sum Ventures, added: “Tracker is a respected leader in recruitment with both impressive recent growth and exceptional features that make it a user-friendly favorite in the industry. Professional staffing services are invaluable in today’s competitive hiring market, and Tracker understands the unique needs of recruiters, as well as the tech excellence required to make them successful.”

Supported by top-notch user reviews, the company has garnered recognition as an industry leader by several software selection advisors, including “FrontRunner” designations by Software Advice, and “Leader,” “Best Support,” “Easiest Admin,” “High Performer,” “Most Likely to Recommend,” and other designations by G2.

About Greater Sum Ventures

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and proven operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit GreaterSumVentures.com.

About Tracker

Tracker is a leading cloud-based recruitment, applicant-tracking, and CRM software provider focused on cultivating relationships first and building better tech to support growing businesses. With customers spanning over 40 countries, Tracker is focused on providing solutions and streamlining the recruitment process with features that increase productivity, sales, and placements. From an industry-changing platform to a dedicated and collaborative team, Tracker is driven to building better ways forward in every aspect of recruitment and staffing. To learn more, visit Tracker-RMS.com.