J.E. Wilson Advisors Joins Apollon Wealth Management

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollon Wealth Management, LLC, a premier provider of full-service wealth management solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of J.E. Wilson Advisors, LLC, one of the first fee-only financial planning and investment management firms in Columbia, South Carolina. Clients of J.E. Wilson Advisors will gain access to Apollon Wealth Management’s renowned support through this agreement, including a diverse range of transparent and collaborative wealth management solutions.

“While we talked with a number of like-minded financial planning firms across the country, the firm with the best fit ended up being only a couple of hours away,” said James E. Wilson, Founder of J.E. Wilson Advisors. “We believe the depth of expertise Apollon Wealth Management provides will allow us to grow and respond to more complex client financial planning challenges.”

J.E. Wilson Advisors looks to continue strengthening the services it offers to entrepreneurs and business owners around the country while also extending its South Carolina-based services. The group at J.E. Wilson Advisors includes:

James E. Wilson, CFP® - Founder

Shawncee Sapp - Director of Client Services

Sarah Ross, FPQP - Financial Planning Assistant

“We’re excited about the addition of J.E. Wilson Advisors,” said Robert Gorman, COO and founding partner of Apollon Wealth Management. “This partnership builds upon our commitment through individualized client care that cultivates trusted relationships and crafting specialized plans to achieve financial goals. As our company expands, J.E. Wilson Advisors of Apollon is certainly the type of practice we aim to support.”

About Apollon Wealth Management

Financial planning and wealth management are all we do. As a fee-based advisory service, our sole focus is assisting our clients, including affluent individuals, families and business owners, in achieving their financial goals. We understand these goals represent more than financial and investment returns; it is about living the life you’ve earned and sharing your wealth. The fiduciary standard, where your interest is paramount, is also the Apollon standard.

About J.E. Wilson Advisors

For more than 40 years J.E. Wilson Advisors has conducted client relationships with a commitment to trust, transparency, and financial stewardship. The firm provides financial advice and counsel to families on their journey toward a sustainable financial future.