Marico South East Asia to Acquire Female Personal Care Brands “Purité de Prôvence” and “Ôliv” in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marico South-East Asia Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Beauty X Corporation. Beauty X owns female personal care brands “Purité de Prôvence” and “Ôliv”, which offer a range of premium and differentiated hair care and skin care products in Vietnam, such as shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, face wash, lotions, among others.

Purité de Prôvence, launched in 2011, honors pure and natural beauty with the know-how and ingredients of Provence, France, which come to life in various fragrances such as lavender, cherry blossom, rose, among others.

Ôliv, launched in 2017, brings the goodness of extra virgin olive oil, combined with other natural ingredients, in its wide range of products for nourishment of hair and skin.

Mr. Vaibhav Bhanchawat, COO - South East Asia & South Africa is excited to share, “This acquisition will help strengthen our presence in the female personal care category. Both brands have established a distinct naturals proposition and scaled up profitably in a rather short span of time. We expect them to further step-up our growth and profitability through investing in brand building and leveraging various operational synergies with our existing portfolio over the next few years. I look forward to welcoming 'Purité de Prôvence' and 'Ôliv' to their new home Marico SEA!”

About Marico SEA Limited:

Marico is one of India’s leading consumer products companies, in the global beauty and wellness space. In FY 2021-22, Marico recorded a turnover of about USD 1.3 billion through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa. In Vietnam, Marico is a leading player in the male grooming personal care category represented by iconic brand X-Men. Marico also has a portfolio of traditional Vietnamese food seasoning products under Thuan Phat brand and female grooming personal care products under the brand LASHE.

