TOGGLE AI Introduces Direct Trading Integration in Partnership With Interactive Brokers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOGGLE AI, the intelligent investing dashboard, introduced today its first direct trading integration in partnership with Interactive Brokers.

Interactive Brokers account holders can now execute trades directly on the TOGGLE AI platform, while accessing the entire suite of tools offered by TOGGLE, from AI news insights to the popular TOGGLE Leading Indicator.

“IBKR users can now place trades via TOGGLE’s simple and intuitive UI, making it even easier to control their portfolios and take action based on TOGGLE AI-driven insights,” said Armenak Mayalian, CTO and co-founder of TOGGLE. “This integration will be transformative for users who seek a better way to trade with the help of AI. We’re excited to launch this innovative solution to help IBKR users get access to the next paradigm of trading UX.”

TOGGLE users have a trading volume that’s two to four times higher than the average, self-directed brokerage client. Currently, TOGGLE is partnering with select brokerages to expand this service to more investors.

“Interactive Brokers is always eager to add cutting-edge technology to our world-class brokerage platform,” said Yochai Korn, Managing Director at Interactive Brokers. “We’re proud to work with TOGGLE and offer a novel approach to help IBKR traders to manage their portfolios.”

All TOGGLE users with connected Interactive Brokers accounts will have access to this new feature, and trading is now enabled for stocks, futures, and currencies. Options trading capabilities are expected to be released to the public in early 2023.

TOGGLE AI is a fintech solution that provides fully autonomous global market analytics and portfolio monitoring services via web, mobile, and API for retail and institutional clients. Over 100,000 traders have signed up for TOGGLE AI, and connected portfolios from dozens of institutions around the globe. Direct trading integrations allow users to engage with TOGGLE's actionable AI-driven insights immediately. TOGGLE uses machine learning and AI to bridge the financial literacy gap for investors and establish a culture of informed trading and sustainable investment.

About Toggle

TOGGLE AI is an award-winning, intelligent investment dashboard empowering both institutional and retail investors with curated insights on individual securities and their broader portfolios. Like a GPS or copilot for investing, the platform helps investors navigate a wide array of markets with instant insights tailored to their investing style. For more information, please visit toggle.ai.