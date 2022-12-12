Cummins to Supply 35MW Electrolyzer System to Linde for Green Hydrogen Production in Niagara Falls, New York

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will supply a 35-megawatt (MW) proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system for Linde’s new hydrogen production plant in Niagara Falls, New York. Once commissioned, Cummins’ electrolyzer system will power Linde’s largest green hydrogen plant in the U.S., marking significant progress in moving the green hydrogen economy forward.

"This project is not only a milestone for Cummins, but also for the energy transition in the U.S.," said Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins. "Adding the 35MW of this Linde plant to our electrolyzer project footprint highlights our commitment to scaling the green hydrogen economy and our ability to support large-scale renewable hydrogen production with market-leading innovation."

Cummins is supplying Linde with a state-of-the-art electrolyzer system designed for easy on-site installation with the ability to scale up output as needed. At the plant, Cummins’ electrolyzers will be powered by hydropower, making the end product completely “green,” or carbon-free, hydrogen.

An electrolyzer splits water into oxygen and hydrogen. This green hydrogen can be stored as a compressed gas or a liquid and used as an energy-dense, clean power source to help decarbonize a variety of hard-to abate sectors, such as heavy-duty transportation and industrial processes.

Cummins has a long history of advanced technology and engineering capabilities and innovates across a broad portfolio of renewable hydrogen and zero-emissions technologies, including PEM, alkaline and solid oxide electrolyzers.

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern plus pipeline networks, totaling approximately 1,000 kilometers globally, to reliably supply its customers.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021.