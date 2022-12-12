ARC Announces First Industrial Application in North America

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC Clean Technology (ARC) announced today that its advanced small modular reactor (aSMR) technology has been selected for a significant development that will see ARC deliver the first industrial application of a Generation IV aSMR in North America and offer a model for industrial decarbonisation across Canada and globally. The Port of Belledune and Cross River Infrastructure have chosen to pursue the ARC-100 for their planned Green Energy Hub, which proposes to use aSMR technology to generate a minimum of 1GW of zero-emission firm heat and power for industrial users and hydrogen production at the port’s recently announced expansion.

“The ARC-100 is vital to reaching net zero for industrial hard-to-abate sectors such as clean hydrogen and fuel production, mining and metals manufacturing, chemicals and refining, and other heavy industries which require intensive process heat and large amounts of power,” said Bill Labbe, CEO of ARC. “The selection of the ARC-100 is another endorsement of the maturity of our technology and our team’s readiness for commercial deployment.”

Many industrial processes depend on high temperature steam. According to a global market study by management consultancy Roland Berger released in June 2022, the demand for industrial heat is projected to increase over 3.5x by 2050. aSMRs with high outlet temperature are well positioned to capture significant market share of industrial decarbonization.

“One of the key advantages of the ARC reactors is their ability to provide a tremendous amount of high temperature stream and power in a small space. As they are utilizing proven technology, we believe the ARC-100 is the best advanced nuclear reactor to provide as an energy solution for heavy industry,” said Andrew Wilder, CEO of Cross River Infrastructure Partners.

The ARC-100 uses sodium as a coolant and operates at low pressure ensuring safe operations while efficiently producing an exceptional amount of heat or superheated steam. Its compact size (roughly the size of city block) and modular components make it ideal to bolt onto an industrial site. Its 20-year refueling cycle and ability to recycle spent fuel means limited waste, more reliable operations, fewer logistical challenges and reduced maintenance costs for industrial applications.

Most significant is the speed at which the ARC-100 could be ready for market. The technical readiness of the ARC-100 is well advanced from the 30 years of proven safe operations of its prototype putting it on track for deployment by the late 2020’s. The news that the Port of Belledune Green Energy Hub will pursue the ARC technology follows NB Power’s decision to deploy the ARC-100 at the Point Lepreau Nuclear Generation Station site by the end of decade.

About ARC Clean Technology

ARC is a clean energy technology company developing the ARC-100, an advanced small modular reactor (aSMR) offering inherently safe, reliable, and economical carbon free power.

Leveraging proven technology from the 30-year performance of its prototype, the ARC-100’s simple, modular design provides 100 megawatts of electricity that is cost competitive with fossil fuels and provides reliable energy to complement intermittent renewables.

Important applications include the decarbonization of heavy industry, the fueling of low-carbon hydrogen projects, and the creation of valuable medical isotopes.

The ARC-100 has been selected by New Brunswick Power for implementation on their Point Lepreau site with completion targeted for the late 2020s, which will make it the first grid-scale Generation IV advanced SMR deployed in Canada. ARC has offices in Washington DC and Saint John, New Brunswick.

More information on ARC Clean Technology is available online at www.arc-cleantech.com