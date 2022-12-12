Obsidian Solutions Group Wins U.S. Marine Corps MAGTF Staff Training Program Contract

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Solution Group (OSG) has been awarded a $40 million, five-year contract by the U.S. Marine Corps to provide the United States Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Staff Training Program (MSTP) combat support training across the range of military operations, within the context of a Joint and/or Combined Task Force environment.

“Our proven performance and experience in developing advanced training solutions, combined with our deep history in supporting the warfighter through exercise design, planning, and scenario development is honed by our collective 60 years of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) training and exercise experience,” said Obsidian Executive Leadership, “We are excited to continue our support in providing this critical training to our warfighters which is crucial to our nation’s security.”

About OSG

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, OSG (www.obsidiansg.com) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned diversified consulting and technology company that provides flexible and responsive solutions to federal, state, and local agencies and organizations. OSG is co-founded by two former Marines, who have continued to serve our nation through U.S. Government contracts. OSG has an exceptional record of performance, managing complex programs both in the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside of the Continental United States (OCONUS).

OSG finds, adapts, and integrates systems, technologies, and people to exponentially improve the success of our customers’ missions. We provide our U.S. Government clients with a broad spectrum of experience and expertise, enabling us to provide highly qualified personnel with specialized skills.