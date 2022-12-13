DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas Awarded With Incremental Vouchers for Eligible Families Under the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas announces that it has received 127 incremental vouchers under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022.

DHA is the tenth-largest public housing authority (PHA) in the nation. The Housing Choice Voucher program is the eighth largest in the nation, assisting 16,000 households which represents 40,000 individuals.

"The receipt of incremental vouchers strengthens DHA's ability to provide low-income families and individuals across North Texas with vital rental housing assistance," says Troy Broussard, chief executive officer and president of DHA. “We thank HUD and its support in making the HCV program accessible to additional families in our community. Additional funding expands our ability to impact the seven North Texas counties that DHA serves and aids the development of more inclusive and sustainable housing solutions across our state.”

DHA’s HCV program, ranked among one of the top public housing authorities in the country, was awarded “High Performer" status for FY2021 by HUD, which highlights DHA’s effectiveness and ability to assist eligible families to afford decent rental units at a reasonable cost as intended by federal housing legislation. This marks the seventh consecutive year DHA has been awarded high performer status.

DHA enjoys productive work relationships with more than 5,000 landlords across North Texas. Together, the collaboration provides safe, decent affordable housing for 16,000 HCV program clients. DHA’s goal is to increase the ability to offer housing opportunities for our voucher clients in the City of Dallas and throughout the seven counties the agency serves: Dallas, Denton, Collin, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant.

"It is a privilege to provide additional individuals and families access to stable housing through the receipt of incremental vouchers," says Brooke Etie, vice president of the HCV program for DHA. "Our dedicated HCV team works diligently each day to provide our clients with access to self-sufficiency opportunities which is made possible through critical federal funding,” she concludes.

About DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority)

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to 55,700 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and administers housing programs funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit www.dhantx.com.