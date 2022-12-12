Jamieson Wellness Inc. using Kinaxis to Accelerate its Digital Supply Chain Journey

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Jamieson Wellness Inc. is using Kinaxis to bring concurrent planning to its supply chain, supporting company growth and helping to achieve its global business objectives.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Jamieson Wellness is Canada’s leading consumer health brand with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands and variety of VMS products under its Youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. Jamieson Wellness is leveraging Kinaxis’ RapidResponse® platform to gain end-to-end visibility and real-time agility needed to react quickly to any disruption.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen just how volatile supply chains can be when they aren’t equipped with the right tools. As a leader in our industry, we knew we needed to accelerate our supply chain transformation to continue to thrive,” said Andre Teixeira, VP of Global Supply Chain, Jamieson Wellness Inc. “We aligned with Kinaxis and its concurrent planning technique, and we look forward to working with them to increase our service levels, optimize our inventory and gain manufacturing efficiencies.”

With Kinaxis, Jamieson Wellness has the ability to find balance in all aspects of the demand and supply plans, by taking into consideration material constraints, production capacity and market volatility. RapidResponse, provides the ability to run unlimited simulations and collaborate in real-time giving the agility and flexibility needed to react to market volatility and changes in demand.

“Demand for a product can change drastically, and many companies experienced unpredictable change in demand due to the pandemic and since,” said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. “The ability to plan, adapt, and react quickly to changes is what will differentiate industry leaders from their peers. We are thrilled to work with Jamieson Wellness and support its digital supply chain journey and helping them gain a more resilient supply chain.”

About Kinaxis Inc.

Source: Kinaxis