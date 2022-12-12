It’s Out of This World: Aruba Unified Infrastructure Helps Power Walt Disney World® Resort’s Newest Star Wars Vacation Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night adventure at Walt Disney World® Resort is using Aruba technology to help deliver an entirely new vacation experience.

Debuting earlier this year, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an experience unlike any other. As part of the voyage, guests become the heroes of their own stories during a two-night adventure where they see, feel, and live Star Wars – engaging in missions, sampling exotic cuisine, and taking a planet excursion to Batuu. To deliver a unique and realistic experience, Walt Disney World® Resort relies on Aruba’s advanced infrastructure with location-ready indoor and outdoor access points, switches and ClearPass for guests to enjoy a seamless, secure and connected experience, while engaging in immersive activities such as translating Aurebesh messages or intercepting First Order transmissions through the Play Disney Parks app. Aruba User Experience Insight (UXI) incident detection and machine learning solution also helps the Disney team identify problems and resolve issues faster, which has led to an improved user experience.

“As an Official Networking Provider of Walt Disney World® Resort, we’re thrilled that HPE and Aruba technology solutions continue to support innovative, mobile-centric services that help create magic to delight Walt Disney World® Resort guests,” said Stuart Strickland, Wireless CTO at Aruba, a Hewett Packard Enterprise company.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an exciting, first-of-its-kind vacation experience that opened on March 1 as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration,” said Gary Daniels, SVP, Products and Experiences at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Guests are immersed in their own Star Wars story and this adventure goes beyond anything Disney has created before. It's every fan’s dream come true.” The experience is also award-winning; it was recently announced at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo that Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will be presented with a prestigious Thea Award in 2023 for Outstanding Achievement with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser provides guests a customizable experience. Once onboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a 100-cabin Corellian MPO-1400 model ship, guests use their connected devices to access the Star Wars: Datapad in the Play Disney Parks app. The Star Wars: Datapad is integral to delivering a one-of-a-kind guest experience as it guides guests deeper and deeper into the adventure; having a dependable network is vital in supporting the user experience.

Additional Resources:

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options as part of the HPE GreenLake family, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.