Dexcom Canada Partners With Green Shield and The Health Depot to Offer Plan Members a Comprehensive Digital Diabetes Care Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM), announced today its partnership with Green Shield and The Health Depot digital pharmacy to provide Green Shield plan members with convenient access to the Dexcom G6 rtCGM System combined with virtual diabetes coaching support.

Green Shield plan members eligible for Dexcom G6 rtCGM coverage who register for this new Digital Diabetes Care Program, delivered by The Health Depot, will have exclusive access to convenient and coordinated diabetes management support services including:

Automated product shipments – The Health Depot team will send Dexcom G6 supplies right to the plan member’s door every three months, so they never run out.

– The Health Depot team will send Dexcom G6 supplies right to the plan member’s door every three months, so they never run out. Preferred pricing – Plan members will have access to preferred pricing for Dexcom G6 supplies, helping them get more out of their annual benefit dollars.

– Plan members will have access to preferred pricing for Dexcom G6 supplies, helping them get more out of their annual benefit dollars. Direct billing – Plan members’ claims for Dexcom supplies will be submitted directly to Green Shield for payment on their behalf.

– Plan members’ claims for Dexcom supplies will be submitted directly to Green Shield for payment on their behalf. Co-payment assistance – Plan members’ applicable out-of-pocket pharmacy costs for Dexcom G6 supplies will be significantly reduced or even eliminated.

– Plan members’ applicable out-of-pocket pharmacy costs for Dexcom G6 supplies will be significantly reduced or even eliminated. No-cost receiver – For plan members using Dexcom G6 who don’t have a compatible smart device, one free receiver will be provided upon request.

– For plan members using Dexcom G6 who don’t have a compatible smart device, one free receiver will be provided upon request. Individualized diabetes management support – Leveraging glucose data insights from the Dexcom Clarity platform, The Health Depot team of clinical pharmacists will help plan members who opt in to stay on top of their glucose management.

– Leveraging glucose data insights from the platform, The Health Depot team of clinical pharmacists will help plan members who opt in to stay on top of their glucose management. Clinical consultation – Plan members using Dexcom G6 will have access to a complimentary 30-minute clinical consultation by phone or video, from the privacy and comfort of their home.

Learn more at https://thehealthdepot.ca/dexcom.

“We’re excited to kick off this partnership with Dexcom and bring the Digital Diabetes Care Program to our plan members,” explains Joe Blomeley, Green Shield’s EVP, Head of Health Services & Enterprise Growth. “Driving better health for all is at the core of everything we do at Green Shield, and this program is a game-changer for managing this increasingly common condition.”

Dexcom rtCGM use is proven to improve glycemic control[i],[ii] and can reduce the risk of costly long-term diabetes-related complications.[iii] Green Shield plan members on rapid-acting, short-acting, or intermediate-acting insulin, alone or as pre-mixture, are now eligible for automated coverage approval of Dexcom G6 supplies at pharmacies including The Health Depot.

“The Digital Diabetes Care Program will provide Dexcom rtCGM users with personalized care and glucose management support from our team of clinical pharmacists,” said Andy Donald, president of The Health Depot. “As a clinical pharmacy, The Health Depot specializes in helping patients better manage chronic diseases like diabetes, all from the comfort and convenience of home. We're thrilled to be able to help Green Shield plan members reduce the effort and cost it takes to manage this condition as part of this comprehensive solution with Dexcom."

Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a smart device* or receiver, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to scan or prick their finger routinely.† The system has customizable and predictive alerts and alarms to help avoid potentially dangerous low and high blood sugar events and a function that allows patients to share their glucose data in real time with up to 10 followers.

Dexcom G6 also offers industry-leading connectivity through integrations with leading insulin delivery systems and digital health apps.

“Our goal at Dexcom is to help those living with diabetes manage their condition proactively and efficiently, throughout every step of their journey,” said Laura Endres, Senior Vice President, North America. “This includes how they access the system, and we’ve learned that three-quarters of Dexcom users prefer to access their Dexcom rtCGM supplies from a pharmacy. In response, we’ve partnered with Green Shield and The Health Depot to provide users with a more convenient and coordinated experience, by making Dexcom G6 sensors and transmitters available through the pharmacy combined with enhanced virtual diabetes management support services.”

About Green Shield:

With an unwavering focus on better health outcomes, Green Shield is bringing all its offerings together into one integrated health services organization, to optimize care and deepen its social mission. As Canada’s first and only payer-provider, Green Shield is pairing its 65 years of health and dental insurance expertise as a benefits “payer”, with ever-growing capabilities as a mental health, pharmacy, and medical services “provider.” This integrated approach makes it easier for clients to support their employees and Canadians to access the personalized health care they need.

Green Shield’s new model is a pathway to better health for all – the centrepiece of the organization’s social mission. As a not-for-profit social enterprise, Green Shield gives back to local communities and underserved populations by reinvesting in key areas of need. The synergies of this model will continue to accelerate Green Shield’s overall social impact into the future, including a five-year investment of $75M by 2025.

Green Shield means, collectively, Green Shield Canada (GSC), the Green Shield Association, and Green Shield Holdings Inc., which is the primary company that houses health services and benefits administration subsidiaries, including Inkblot Therapy, Tranquility, NKS Health Canada, The Health Depot Pharmacy, Benecaid, and Computer Workware Inc. Green Shield Holdings Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the not-for-profit Green Shield Association.

About The Health Depot:

The Health Depot, part of Green Shield’s Health line of business, is an innovative clinical pharmacy that through the use of digital technology makes it easier and more convenient for patients to access the pharmacy care they need. The Health Depot Pharmacy's mission is to revolutionize pharmacy practice by expanding access to comprehensive pharmaceutical care through a patient-focused, digitally-enabled experience. To deliver on that mission, The Health Depot leverages the provincial digital health ecosystem and collaborates with patients' health care professionals to monitor medication safety, effectiveness, and ensure patients' needs are met. The Health Depot Pharmacy is a PrescribeIT® and ClinicalConnectTM participating organization. https://thehealthdepot.ca

About Dexcom, Inc.:

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of their diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com/compatibility

References

____________________________

i. Beck RW, Riddlesworth T, Ruedy K, et al. Effect of continuous glucose monitoring on glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes using insulin injections: The DIAMOND randomized clinical trial. JAMA 2017;317(4):371-8.

ii. Welsh JB, Gao P, Derdzinski M, et al. Accuracy, Utilization, and Effectiveness Comparisons of Different Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. Diabetes Technol Ther 2019;21(3):128-32.

iii. Roze S, Isitt J, Smith-Palmer J, Lynch P. Evaluation of the Long-Term Cost-Effectiveness of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitor Versus Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose in People with Type 1 Diabetes in Canada. Poster presentation presented at: 2020 Canadian Association for Population Therapeutics; October 27, 2020.