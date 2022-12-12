Bailey & Galyen Announces Partnership with the Texas Rangers

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bailey & Galyen has announced a two-year business relationship with Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, designating the legal practice as the Official Law Firm Partner of the Rangers. The deal includes entitlement of the Suite Level at Globe Life Field, presence on the Rangers’ digital platforms and in-stadium signage, as well as the Texas Rangers 9th-inning “Get Home Safe” program. This program includes in-stadium signage reminding fans to drive responsibly and a public service announcement on every Texas Rangers Radio Network home game broadcast, progressing the legal practice’s mission of advocating for responsible drinking.

“ The Texas Rangers are an integral part of one of the greatest sports and entertainment complexes in the world,” said President and CEO of Bailey & Galyen, Phillip Galyen. “ This partnership allows us to continue to provide high-quality legal services to consumers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the state of Texas while playing our part in putting the best interest of the community at the forefront.”

In addition, Bailey & Galyen will be the Official and Exclusive Law Firm Partner of the Texas Live! Entertainment Complex, adjacent to Globe Life Field. As part of the Texas Live! partnership, Bailey & Galyen will receive in-venue signage, digital marketing, and an extension of the “Get Home Safe” program following major events at the venue. The legal practice will also receive an endorsement from legendary Ranger, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez as its ambassador during the 2023-2024 season to promote inclusivity among the Hispanic community.

“ The Texas Rangers are proud to partner with the leading law firm in the state of Texas,” said Jim Cochrane, the Rangers Senior Vice president of Partnerships. “ As we set out to find a partner in the category it was important to align with a firm that matched our organization’s community-focused approach. It became clear through our many discussions that Bailey & Galyen was a perfect match. We look forward to joining them in advocating responsible drinking via the Get Home Safe program at Globe Life Field, Texas Live!, and throughout all of Rangers country.”

About Texas Rangers Baseball Club:

In 2022, the Texas Rangers celebrated their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to post-season play eight times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team’s home, but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billon facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

About Bailey & Galyen:

One of the Lone Star State’s largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle™ for more than 40 years. With more than 15 locations across the state of Texas, and in Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense as well as other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, and the firm’s dedication to comprehensive client service, it has received more than 1,700 5-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.