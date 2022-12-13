GI CELL Enters Agreement with Optieum Biotechnologies

SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GI CELL, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a research license and option agreement with Optieum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Japan). Under the agreement, Optieum Biotechnologies will provide GI CELL with scFv antibodies directed against hematological tumor targets generated through Optieum Biotechnologies’ Eumbody System™. GI CELL will carry out feasibility studies and be responsible for further development and commercialization of the CAR-NK cell products if the company exercises an option. For each option exercised, Optieum Biotechnologies will be entitled to an option-exercise fee, development and commercial milestone payments, as well as single-digit royalties on sales.

“We are pleased to enter this collaboration with Optieum Biotechnologies as we continue unlocking the full potential of our NKPURE Expander® platform,” said Dr. Chun Pyo Hong, CEO of GI CELL. “We look forward to evaluating the scFv antibodies from Optieum Biotechnologies’ discovery platform, which have the potential to accelerate the development of our novel CAR-NK cells.”

“We have been dedicated to expanding the toolbox to enable immune cell-based therapies in cancer treatment, through our proprietary Eumbody System™. Optieum Biotechnologies’ strength in discovery of functional and improved scFvs in conjunction with GI CELL’s expertise in NK cell engineering and manufacturing may lead to a generation of promising cellular immunotherapy for unmet medical needs,” said Shun Nishioka, CEO of Optieum Biotechnologies.

About GI CELL

GI CELL is a biotechnology company that drives research and development of novel immune cell-based therapies with innovative technologies. Using its proprietary Immune CellPURE Expander® platform for highly potent NK and T cell development, GI CELL has integrated its ancillary material screening and cell expansion technologies to streamline the entire cell product development process. The Company is advancing its allogenic NK cell therapies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. GI CELL has multiple NK cell product candidates in IND-enabling and preclinical development.

For more information, please visit https://www.gi-cell.com/en/

About Optieum Biotechnologies

Optieum Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company with a platform engine to elicit functional and improved scFvs for CAR-T cell and CAR-NK therapies with superior anti-tumor toxicity and persistence. Optieum Biotechnologies’ scFv generation platform, Eumbody System, enables to acquire the scFv from the CAR-T cell’s functionality perspective rather than conventional binding affinity approach. The company is advancing multiple CAR-T cell product candidates targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors which demonstrate significantly improved anti-tumor toxicity, proliferation capacity and mitigated antigen depletion.

For more information, please visit https://optieumbio.com/