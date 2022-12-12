Prime Capital Investment Advisors Partners with Professional Financial Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA), is pleased to announce their new partnership with Professional Financial Services (PFS). PCIA’s acquisition expands PCIA’s national footprint and adds $185 million in assets under management as of the end of October 2022.

PFS is a fixture in the Sioux Falls community led by husband-and-wife advisor team Kameron and Nancy Carlson, with a 30-year legacy for delivering high-quality financial advisory services. The firm currently works with over 340 families and businesses in the region with deep connections to the Sioux Falls business community. In addition to Nancy and Kameron, two support staff will join PCIA.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Glenn Spencer, CEO of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, said, “We’re happy to welcome Kameron and Nancy, their team and clients to the PCIA family. PFS is uniquely ingrained in the Sioux Falls community and has a long tradition of offering people-first service that aligns seamlessly with our core values.” Scott Colangelo, Chairman of Prime Capital Investment Advisors, continued, “We intend to invest further in South Dakota, and specifically the Sioux Falls market, with the expansion of our business through additional hires and acquisitions.”

“We take the future and security of clients very seriously and joining forces with a firm like Prime Capital that truly puts its people first at every step resonated with us,” said Kameron Carlson, co-owner of Professional Financial Services. “Our most important consideration was continuity for clients and for that reason our full team will stay intact. We will continue our custodial relationship with LPL Financial in order to provide a smooth transition for our entire client base. We’re looking forward to taking full advantage of the top-tier resources available from PCIA and elevating our service offerings to clients,” said Nancy Carlson.

This acquisition is expected to close on December 15 of this year. Alaris Acquisitions served as the advisor on the transaction.

To learn more about Prime Capital Investment Advisors please visit: https://pciawealth.com/

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 51 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”). For more information, visit www.pciawealth.com.