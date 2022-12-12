Movius Conversational AI to Power spocto’s Debt Support and Risk Mitigation Platform

Left to Right- Ananth Siva (CEO at Movius), Puja Srivastava (Co-founder and CTO at spotco), Satish Medapati (Head of AI and Data Solutions at Movius), Sumeet Srivastava (Co-Founder and CEO at spocto) (Photo: Business Wire)

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movius, a global leader in cloud-based secure mobile communications, today announced that its conversational artificial intelligence (Conversational AI) platform, Curie™, will power spocto’s debt resolution and risk mitigation platform in India and the MENA region.

The Silicon Valley-based Movius has signed an agreement with spocto, the world’s leading debt support and risk mitigation platform powered by AI and ML. spocto aims to shape the future of collections by helping banks and NBFC’s achieve better platform integration to improve customer experience in the most compliant manner.

This agreement between spocto and Movius was made possible by challenging the norms and pushing boundaries to drive customer value, according to Ananth Siva, CEO, Movius. “We are very excited about this partnership with the world’s leading debt support and risk mitigation platform, spocto. The results thus far, even in very complex languages and workflows, have been remarkable,” he added.

Speaking on this milestone, Puja Srivastava, Co-Founder & CTO, spocto said, “spocto has established itself as a credible one-stop organization that can convert more than 60% of the unpaid bank loans on the backbone of digitization and education using high-end AI and Machine learning. This is indigenously developed by a robust backend team of operations and domain expertise. This association will now enable spocto to offer an additional feature of conversational AI for lenders in India.”

Founded in 2017, spocto has become a market leader in the world of consumer analytics and risk mitigation. Using proprietary algorithms, spocto’s suite of products apply machine learning and use predictive artificial intelligence to draw insights from otherwise ambiguous data, helping lenders manage risk and improve debt collection efficiencies.

“Driving business outcomes at scale through AI requires a robust platform that can transform the debt collection industry’s experience through conversational intelligence, unified interaction, and integration across a multitude of languages and channels. We are thrilled to deploy Curie, which will certainly enhance spocto’s developer experience and remove hurdles of AI adoption,” explained Satish Medapati, Head of AI and Data Solutions at Movius.

The partnership gains significance in the light of recent regulatory guidelines in India under which the Reserve Bank of India has tightened the norms for loans recovery process to prevent banks and other lenders from using strong-arm tactics or other unfair recovery practices for collecting debt. It is a matter of time before technology plays a greater role in the debt collection process, whereby debt collection practices will no longer humiliate the person from whom the debt is to be collected and make it less intrusive than what it is now. spocto’s technology, riding on Movius’s conversational AI platform, helps ensure that the debt collection process is robust, personalized, and innovative, as the debt collection process becomes ethical.

ABOUT MOVIUS

Movius is a leader in secure mobile communications that powers the work-from-anywhere world. MultiLine™ by Movius is the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for business and customer communications globally. Leading banks and enterprises around the world use the company’s AI-powered, unified secure communication platform to connect with their customers in more convenient, cost-effective, and compliant ways. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Movius has offices around the world and works with leading global partners, including T-Mobile US, BlackBerry, BT Global, SingTel, China Telecom, Computacenter, Cisco, Telefonica and IBM. To learn more about Movius, or their products and solutions, visit www.movius.ai.

ABOUT SPOCTO

spocto (www.spocto.com) is the world's leading debt support & risk mitigation platform focused on digitizing the entire collections processes for lenders. The company was founded by a team of Business and Tech leaders who have served as CXOs in Fortune 50 companies and is currently a part of Yubi that is backed by multiple credible investors, including Sequoia Capital and Lightrock. spocto help banks, NBFCs and Fintech lending firms achieve the 3Cs -

- Compliance

- Collection Efficiency

- Customer experience

The debt resolution platform has processed volumes worth over 100 Bn $+, touched 54 mn+ customers, and saved Estimated Credit loss (ECL) of nearly 4 Bn $. It has helped creditors enhance their geographical reach and improved their NPS by 8%.