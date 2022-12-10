Hoosier Supports Childhood Cancer Foundation with Silent Auction of Hoosier Hero Card

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hoosier Racing Tire announced its new Hoosier Hero program during this year’s Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show in Indianapolis. Hoosier Heroes was established to honor those who embody our mission of fueling passion, pride and success, both on and off the track.

“Hoosier heroes was more than we anticipated. It was well accepted at the show and those selected to be on this year’s card were excited to be a part of the program,” stated Joerg Burfien, President & CEO, Hoosier Racing Tire. “Each year we will have an extremely limited run of Hoosier Hero autograph cards available showcasing all of our drivers and respected racing backgrounds.”

Hoosier Heroes were on hand during the PRI show to sign authenticated Hoosier Hero cards. A silent auction was held, auctioning off card number 22 of 25 raising $1150 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation for childhood cancer.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to give back with the Hoosier Heroes program and being able to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand,” Nic Moncher, Director of Marketing. “The program provides us a unique opportunity to honor the deserving racers across the globe and to be able to give back to charity.”

For more information on Hoosier racing tires, contact your nearest Hoosier Racing Tire Distributor. A complete list of locations can be found at www.hoosiertire.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Hoosier Racing Tire is the largest race tire manufacturer in the world. Hoosier has grown to produce over 1,000 different types of race tires. The company has its own 300-mph test wheel; a technology center; state-of-the-art, fully-integrated production facilities recently adding a high-tech mixing plant, with enough capacity to produce not only for Hoosier Racing Tire, but to have the ability to produce rubber for additional entities as well as a model sales and distribution network. Hoosier Racing Tire is a 100% subsidiary of Continental AG.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated sales of €37.7 billion and currently employs more than 192,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.