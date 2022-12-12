Cadence Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Nonprofit Serving Domestic Violence Victims

Representatives from Cadence Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Turning Point of South Arkansas. (Photo: Business Wire)

EL DORADO, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Turning Point of South Arkansas (Turning Point) $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds during a ceremonial check presentation Friday.

The award, which includes a 3:1 match of funds from FHLB Dallas, was celebrated Friday at Cadence Bank in El Dorado, Arkansas. Turning Point offers free social services to the community to prevent and reduce domestic violence. The nonprofit’s services include an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and 24/7 crisis intervention assistance.

“Our services save lives in South Arkansas, and we are very passionate about ending violence,” said Turning Point Executive Director Jennifer Davis. “We’re thankful for this critical funding from Cadence Bank and FHLB Dallas to continue our mission.”

The nonprofit will use the funds to continue offsetting the cost of operating its shelter and for operating expenses.

“One of our core values at Cadence is to do right by others, so this partnership with FHLB Dallas to assist Turning Point with its efforts is significant for us,” said David Skinner, Cadence Bank president - South Arkansas division. “Its programs provide critical physical and emotional support and a safe haven for families in dangerous environments.”

In 2022, Cadence Bank and FHLB Dallas contributed more than $99,000 in PGP funds to nine nonprofits across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

“The PGP allows for an impactful partnership with our members, including Cadence Bank, to help local nonprofits on the front lines,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

See the complete list of the 2022 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2022 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $89.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.