Turo and KAYAK Launch Winter Travel Hub to Help Travelers Book Their Dream Car This Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, KAYAK, the world’s leading travel search engine, and Turo, the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, launched a winter travel hub to bring travelers a personalized car booking solution ahead of the upcoming holiday travel season. Travelers can now browse Turo’s extensive selection of over 1,400 makes and models through an interactive travel quiz and a co-branded social series that helps them determine the perfect vehicle for their holiday getaway.

The hub draws inspiration from Turo’s new “Open the door to extraordinary” campaign, featuring visuals that depict the car door as a portal to a different world where you can be your best and boldest self. To help familiarize Kayak users with the convenience and wide range of vehicles available on Turo, the winter travel hub offers an interactive quiz matching travelers with the perfect car and a co-branded social series providing tips and tricks from leading travel social influencers.

“The new winter travel hub with KAYAK provides guests with an even easier way to browse our incredible selection of thousands of makes and models across 9,500 cities,” says Albert Mangahas, Chief Data Officer and Head of Data Insights at Turo. “Showcasing our hosts’ listings on KAYAK will drive even more demand to local hosts who are building their car sharing business on our marketplace.”

Interest in peer to peer car sharing on KAYAK doubled this fall (August-November) compared to what the travel metasearch saw in 2022’s spring and summer (April-July) months.

"Peer-to-peer car sharing is an exciting innovation in the mobility space,” said Paul Jacobs, General Manager and Vice President of KAYAK North America. “KAYAK's hub gives travelers a more in-depth look at how car sharing works so they can give it a try.”

The winter travel hub launches today, December 9th. The winter hub can be found at https://www.kayak.com/c/turo-hub/, and the Turo ‘Meet Your Match’ quiz can be found at https://www.kayak.com/c/turo-hub/meet-your-match-quiz/.

About Turo

Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they’re flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France. To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com.

About KAYAK:

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation packages. We also support business travelers with KAYAK for Business, our free corporate travel solution, and are transforming the in-travel experience with our app and new hotel and accommodation software. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com.

Source: Turo Inc.