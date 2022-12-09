GigNet Announces Agreement with Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, Largest Outdoor Mall In Latin America, Under Construction in Riviera Maya, Mexico

Photo: Artist Rendering of the Grand Outlet, largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, under construction in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Shown in photo is Highway 307, the main artery between Cancun and Playa del Carmen; GigNet’s advanced fiber-optic network is installed along this key route, enabling fiber-optic access to commercial and residential developments along the full 120-kilometer route between Cancun and Tulum. (Photo: Business Wire)

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing high speed broadband for fast, and reliable Internet to the new Grand Outlet being constructed in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Once completed, the Grand Outlet will be the largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, with over 90,000 square meters, 185 tenants, nearly 3,000 parking places, and an 80,000 square meter lake.

Being built approximately 8 miles from the Cancun Airport, Grand Outlet will be a major shopping, entertainment, and dining destination for residents and tourists alike. The project is being developed and constructed by GICSA, a major company in Mexico dedicated to real estate development, with operations throughout the country. Grand Outlet Riviera Maya will feature in one location the best brands in the world while creating an extraordinary fashion and gastronomy experience.

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “Grand Outlet is a fantastic new project and clearly shows that the Cancun region is growing rapidly not only as a leading tourism destination, but an incredible place to live and work. As the population of the region increases due to hundreds of thousands of new homes being built, residents will need access to all the best brands, retailers, and dining experiences. The operation of a major shopping mall, especially of this scale and prominence, requires secure, reliable broadband. We are very proud to be selected to pair our world class Internet with this new and exciting world class retail experience.”

For more information on Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, visit https://www.gorivieramaya.mx/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport passengers. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.