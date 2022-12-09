Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 Signs Agreement with EEW American Offshore Structures at the Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1, LLC (Atlantic Shores Project 1), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (Atlantic Shores), a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC, announced it has executed a Pre-Commitment and Capacity Reservation Agreement (PCCRA) with EEW American Offshore Structures Inc. (EEW-AOS) to serve as the manufacturing company for monopiles on its 1.5 GW offshore wind project.

Located approximately 10-20 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Atlantic Shores Project 1 will generate enough clean energy to power more than 700,000 homes and bring $848 million in guaranteed local economic benefits to the state. Atlantic Shores Project 1 is the largest single project awarded in New Jersey and third largest offshore wind project in the United States.

EEW Group is a global leader in manufacturing large-diameter steel pipes for offshore wind turbine foundations. EEW American Offshores Structures (EEW-AOS) at the Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal in New Jersey will be the largest offshore wind manufacturing facility in the United States.

The PCCRA enables Atlantic Shores Project 1 to fully fabricate their monopiles in New Jersey and provides EEW-AOS the order book commitments needed to support the second phase (Phase 2) of their manufacturing facility. Atlantic Shores Project 1 will also provide future payments for start-up assistance in order to train and hire a local workforce for high-quality, in-demand jobs at the facility. EEW-AOS is working with its partners and the State of New Jersey to achieve all prerequisites to progress work on the second build-out phase at Port of Paulsboro Marine Terminal.

“Atlantic Shores is thrilled to partner with EEW-AOS and signal our strength as the leader of New Jersey’s clean energy economy,” said Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. “With the recent announcements of Vestas as our turbine supplier and Ramboll as foundations designer, this agreement with EEW-AOS represents significant progress towards ‘Made in New Jersey’ monopile manufacturing and the creation of quality jobs in the Garden State. We are confident that EEW-AOS will have the site prepared to start manufacturing monopiles for Atlantic Shores Project 1 in 2024.”

“As a full-time resident of the Jersey Shore, I am keenly aware of our needs for both economic growth and solutions to address the significant impacts of climate change,” said Lee Laurendeau, Chief Executive Officer of EEW American Offshore Structures. “EEW-AOS is proud to partner with Atlantic Shores Project 1 on developing clean energy infrastructure that will create jobs, contribute to the local economy, and support coastal community resiliency. We are working with our partners to ensure our Phase 2 facility expansion is ready for Atlantic Shores Project 1, and to help New Jersey achieve its bold and ambitious offshore wind goals.”

About Atlantic Shores:

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC (Atlantic Shores), a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US and EDF Renewables. Atlantic Shores is comprised of purpose-driven professionals dedicated to delivering its 5+ gigawatt offshore wind portfolio, strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of multiple east coast markets including New York and New Jersey.

About EEW Group:

For more than 85 years the EEW Group has been known as a worldwide specialist for the production of steel pipe constructions and corresponding pipe components. As a pioneer in manufacturing foundations for the offshore wind industry, the EEW Group has established itself as a leading manufacturer of foundations within the global offshore supply chain. Having built more than 2,000 monopiles and delivered structural pipe components for more than 450 jacket foundations to offshore wind projects all over the world, EEW contributes decisively on the global expansion of renewable energy. For more information, please visit https://eew-group.com/.

