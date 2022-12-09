Mary Kay Ash Foundation Awards $1 Million in Domestic Violence Shelter Grants, Impacting Nearly 150,000 Women

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ is honored to announce $1 million in domestic violence shelter grants around the country. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of eliminating cancers affecting women. In 2000, the Foundation furthered its mission to include the prevention and elimination of domestic violence.

Across the country, 50 domestic violence shelters have each been awarded $20,000 grants, totaling $1 million. The Foundation is committed to funding the vital work of women’s shelters, and the annual shelter grant program continues to help finance critical needs including emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and legal aid. All of these resources support women and children as they seek refuge and relief on their journey to a life free of abuse.

The Foundation’s support will allow these shelters to serve nearly 150,000 women next year.

Click here to access a full list of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation 2022 Domestic Violence Shelter Grant recipients.

“ Even in 2022, we’re still seeing the escalating effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on domestic violence around the country—and the world,” said Ryan Rogers, Vice President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors and grandson of company founder Mary Kay Ash. “ At The Mary Kay Ash Foundation, we believe in helping women improve their circumstances and live their best lives. We’re honored that our contributions to shelters in each state will directly impact nearly 150,000 women.”

Over the course of more than two decades, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has awarded more than $92 million to women’s shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the United States. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers and ending domestic violence against women. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $92 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.