Quay Tower Closes Over $98 Million in Sales in 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAL Companies and Oliver’s Realty Group, today announced closings in excess of $98 million in 2022 alone at the coveted Quay Tower, documenting increased year-over-year sales volume and a higher price per square foot in recorded sales than 2021. On the heels of this success, the team has unveiled a stunning new Penthouse Collection debuting the final high-floor residences priced from $6.5M to $10.8M. Quay Tower is a spectacular luxury building offering the last opportunity to own a new construction residence on the Brooklyn Heights waterfront. As interest rates have increased, the boutique building has seen an influx in affluent all-cash buyers attracted by the ability to close rapidly on the trophy residences at the move-in-ready tower.

The Penthouse Collection is comprised of only four exceptional homes designed by California-based modernist AD100 firm Marmol Radziner. The residences are luxurious yet relaxed with a range of bespoke finishes. The Collection includes:

Residence 22AB, a five bedroom, five-and-a-half bath residence spanning 4,544 square feet, asking $10.8M.

Penthouse 2A, a four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence spanning 3,553 square feet, asking $10M.

Residence 17AE, a five bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home spanning 3,701 square feet, asking $7.75M.

Penthouse 3C, a three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence spanning 2,554 square feet, asking $6.5M.

Located at 50 Bridge Park Drive, Quay Tower is directly on Brooklyn Bridge Park and Pier 6 in one of New York City’s most desirable neighborhoods. Designed by notable architect Eran Chen of ODA New York, this striking 30-story tower displays cinematic views of the Manhattan skyline, New York Harbor, and Downtown Brooklyn from every home.

Ryan Serhant, Founder and CEO of SERHANT., leads marketing and sales efforts for the remaining residences along with the new development team at SERHANT. led by Jennifer Alese. Quay Tower is home to a 7,433 square-foot penthouse that sold for a record-breaking $20.3 million.

“Located on Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 85 acres, Quay Tower’s combination of convenience, views and spacious residences in a natural setting has resonated with buyers because it’s truly a lifestyle building,” said Robert Levine, Chairman of RAL Companies. “With ongoing record-breaking sales, we’re excited to reveal our new Penthouse Collection just in time for the holidays.”

Residents at Quay Tower enjoy kitchens with an integrated Gaggenau appliance package, custom white oak cabinetry, and white Princess Quartzite countertops. Master suites feature oversized bathrooms adorned in Alabastrino Rustico travertine. There are no more than five homes per floor ideal for low-density living. Select west-facing residences also feature the privacy of direct elevator entries and the utility of additional suburban-style mudroom and service entrances.

Quay Tower's robust amenity collection designed by Marmol Radziner offers elevated experiences through one-of-a-kind partnerships with iconic Brooklyn institutions. Health and wellness facilities include a 2,500-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the park, with a dedicated boxing space created in partnership with the legendary Gleason's Boxing Gym, known for training celebrated fighters such as Muhammad Ali. Residents have access to classes and private training with world champion boxer and Gleason's trainer Yuri Foreman.

Additional amenities include a children's playroom and music practice room, created and serviced in partnership with Brooklyn Music School. Additionally, there are two expansive rooftop spaces for dining, entertaining, and lounging that showcase panoramic, front-row views of the Manhattan skyline, downtown Brooklyn, and the New York Harbor. Owners have preferred access to the exclusive Yacht Service at One 15 Brooklyn Marina, should residents wish to participate in nautical activities or book private yachts. The building also offers the incentive of a reduced fixed monthly payment for the next two years.

“Quay Tower is the ultimate new development; it offers the best of everything from the amenities package to the location of Brooklyn Heights, the lifestyle is 10/10” says Jennifer Alese, Director of New Development at SERHANT. “Our sales team is thrilled to share that we have achieved record numbers in 2022, and know that our new Penthouse Collection will be a great success.”

The building is at the waterfront, on Brooklyn Bridge Park, and transportation includes the high-speed ferry and immediate access to the BQE. Quay Tower is steps from the best cuisine in Brooklyn. Brooklyn Heights is known as “America’s original suburb” and is filled with tree-lined sidewalks, cobblestone side streets, and a thriving mix of commercial and community-focused businesses.

Quay Tower is available for immediate closings and occupancy. For more information or to schedule a private viewing appointment, please contact SERHANT. at info@quaytowerbk.com, or visit www.QuayTowerBK.com.

About RAL

RAL combines a talented, interdisciplinary team to take every project to new levels. Their core management team has spent 20-plus years working together and honing their craft. These years of experience have led to an efficient, streamlined process that allows RAL to lead each project with a detailed eye, a creative edge, and the ability to forge highly effective partnerships.

About OLiVER’s Realty Group

Oliver’s Realty Group is a development, investment and brokerage firm focused on luxury residential real estate in New York, California and abroad. The firm builds on founder and Managing Partner David J. Wine’s three decades of real estate expertise. Mr. Wine has been responsible for some of Manhattan’s most critically acclaimed rental and condominium developments, his unparalleled success guided by business acumen and a personal ethic of integrity and commitment to excellence in every detail.

About SERHANT.

SERHANT. is the first real estate brokerage designed and reimagined for the marketplace of tomorrow. The company is a multidimensional brokerage, made up of SERHANT. Brokerage and New Development, including SERHANT. Signature, SERHANT. Studios and SERHANT. Ventures and powered by proprietary, internally developed technologies and marketing capabilities, ADX and ID Lab. SERHANT. sits at the intersection of technology, media, entertainment and education with a commitment to amplify success for its business, brokers, employees, developers, clients, sellers, global course members and the industry as a whole.