ONE Championship Welcomes Stage Front VIP as Global VIP Experience Partner

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONE Championship™ (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, today welcomed Stage Front VIP as its official VIP experience partner.

The multi-year partnership will see Stage Front VIP become ONE’s official VIP experience partner globally, as well as its exclusive VIP experience partner in North America, which includes ONE’s on-ground U.S. debut at Colorado’s 1stBank Arena on Friday, May 5.

Details surrounding the VIP experience package offered for ONE on Prime Video 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, and other curated VIP experiences for ONE fans around the world, will be announced in the coming months.

Stage Front VIP has served as the official VIP experience partner to several major franchises in sports and entertainment, including LaLiga, Matchroom Boxing, and Front Row Motorsports.

Claire Ng, Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships at ONE Championship, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Stage Front VIP as our VIP experience partner. ONE strives to provide not just a unique product or show, but a fresh and dynamic experience that revolutionizes the way fans enjoy combat sports. Stage Front is the perfect partner to help us continue enhancing our hospitality offering in order to give our fans the ultimate martial arts experience.”

Tulaib Faizy, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Stage Front, stated: “We are always looking for the most unique experiences available for our VIP clients. As the exclusive VIP hospitality package partner for ONE, we can offer that unique, amplified experience that has become synonymous with Stage Front VIP.”

Christian Griffith, Vice President of Marketing, said: “The most successful partnerships are built on passion and principle. We have been impressed with the polish and professionalism of ONE and believe that as the leading global martial arts organization, ONE is sure to take the U.S. market by storm. We are excited to enter the arena with them and look forward to growing together.”

Karl Roes, Founder and CEO of Stage Front, added: “With over 38 years in the business, the Stage Front brand is constantly evolving to meet the expectations of a growing, global clientele. Our partnership with ONE is perfectly aligned with this strategy, allowing us the opportunity to provide customers with the very best in a martial arts fan experience.”

About ONE Championship™

ONE is the world’s largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 150 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, beIN SPORTS, Globo, ELEVEN Sports, Star Sports, Beijing TV, iQIYI, One Sports, Abema, IB, NET TV, Vidio, Startimes, Mediapro, Thairath TV, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, and more.

About Stage Front VIP

Stage Front VIP serves as the official partner of some of the top franchises in sports and entertainment, offering unparalleled access to the world’s most sought-after events. Through partnerships with leading MMA, boxing, soccer, horse racing, and NASCAR organizations, Stage Front VIP can offer fans varied, unique, and exclusive access to VIP experiences around the globe.