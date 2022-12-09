Stacey D. Stewart Elected to Hologic Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that Stacey D. Stewart has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2023. Ms. Stewart was also appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee effective January 2, 2023.

Ms. Stewart has served as President and CEO of March of Dimes Inc., a leading non-profit organization, since November 2016. As previously announced, Ms. Stewart is expected to step down from March of Dimes at the end of this calendar year. Prior to March of Dimes, Ms. Stewart served in a variety of executive positions, from June 2009 to November 2016, including U.S. President of operations and executive vice president for Community Impact Leadership and Learning at United Way Worldwide, the world's largest charitable organization.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Stacey to our Board,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With her experience leading purpose-driven organizations and extensive background in finance, she brings additional depth to the operational expertise of our Board, along with valuable knowledge and perspective on healthcare, policy, and health equity.”

Ms. Stewart holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

