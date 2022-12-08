Maranon Closes Ninth Middle Market CLO

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maranon Capital, L.P. (“Maranon”) announced the closing of Maranon Loan Funding 2022-1, LLC., a $400 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”). This represents the ninth CLO issued by Maranon.

Maranon Loan Funding 2022-1 will primarily invest in leveraged loans to middle market, private equity-backed companies. The transaction was structured to comply with U.S. risk-retention requirements and has a two-year non-call period and a four-year reinvestment period.

About Maranon Capital, L.P.

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon’s competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2007, Maranon has committed over $10 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital, please visit www.maranoncapital.com.