ILC Dover Further Advancing Next Generation Spacesuit Development for Low Earth Orbit Economy

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ILC Dover, the leading provider of spacesuit pressure garments and components since the Apollo era, announced it, as part of the Collins Aerospace-led team, will support the second task order under NASA’s Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) Contract, which has a base value of $97.2 million. Tasked with producing the next generation spacesuits for the International Space Station (ISS), this achievement is among several new ventures ILC Dover has embarked upon as an industry-leading supplier, offering a variety of solutions for the next generation space economy including spacecraft landing systems, inflatable habitats, for use in low-Earth orbit, deep space, and lunar/planetary exploration.

“This is an exciting moment as we continue to be a part of history. ILC Dover is fueling the next generation space economy by designing and manufacturing spacesuits for the future of low Earth orbit and will have the ability to be outfitted for missions on the Lunar surface and beyond,” said Corey Walker, CEO of ILC Dover. “Our teams are honored to embark upon this journey as they were decades ago when ILC Dover designed and manufactured the Apollo 11 spacesuit used by Neil Armstrong and other astronauts.”

The new spacesuits utilize the Company’s Astro™ spacesuit architecture to provide a unique design that offers improved comfort and mobility, fewer components, and reduced mass, and can be retrofitted for Lunar or Planetary exploration. Among an industry-leading team, the Company will provide the pressure garment, while Collins Aerospace, the prime contractor, will supply the portable life support system (PLSS) and Oceaneering will supply the tools.

“We are honored to continue being the spacesuit provider for the International Space Station (ISS) and are ready to support humans’ next steps in space exploration and expansion,” said Patty Stoll, President of Space Systems at ILC Dover. “Leveraging our experience of over 3,000 hours of spacewalks, our spacesuit will provide even more support for our astronauts and ensure their safety while performing missions outside of the ISS.”

This award furthers ILC Dover’s industry-leading position as the supplier of choice for space-grade engineered soft solutions, from spacesuits and inflatable habitats to landing bags. Steeped in a deep tradition of safety, ILC Dover’s experts understand how to deliver soft solutions that exceed expectations.

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover is a world-leader in the innovative design and production of space exploration technology including spacesuits, space habitats and inflatable landing systems. The company’s spacesuits have been worn during more than 250 space flights, six Moon landings, and over 3,000 hours of spacewalks without a single failure. ILC Dover has developed two commercial suits, Sol™, a Launch, Entry, and Abort (LEA) suit, and Astro™, a Extravehicular Activity (EVA) and Planetary Exploration suit. Our customers will attest to our relentless dedication to high value products, advanced technology, and responsive service, as our visionary solutions have improved efficiency while safeguarding people, product, and infrastructure in hazardous conditions through flexible protective solutions since 1947. For more information on ILC Dover, please visit www.ilcdover.com.