ADDING and REPLACING Canada Jetlines Selects Park’N Fly as National Airport Parking Partner

CANADA JETLINES SELECTS PARK’N FLY AS NATIONAL AIRPORT PARKING PARTNER

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines” or the “Company”) the new, all-Canadian, leisure airline, is pleased to announce a partnership with Park’N Fly, the nation’s leader in off-airport parking, as their official national airport parking provider.

Travellers departing from one of Canada Jetlines’ major airport hubs within Canada, can take advantage of the host of services offered by Park’N Fly. With a network that spans coast-to-coast, travellers can enjoy the convenience and peace of mind knowing that their trip will start and end with Canada’s leading airport parking provider. Park ‘N Fly offers unique services like luggage assistance, quick shuttle service to and from the airport and in select locations optional detailing and oil change services, and more.

“Our team is excited to partner with Park’N Fly to offer passengera a stress-free, airport parking experience, with unparalleled service and amenities,” shared Duncan Bureau, CCO of Canada Jetlines. “With holiday travel in full force, we aim to create a convenient and accessible travel experience for all Canada Jetlines passengers.”

“We are delighted to announce of the new partnership between Park’N Fly and Canada Jetlines which will offer convenience and value to their Canadian guests as they travel to some of their favourite destinations,” said Frank DeCesare, Park’N Fly’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The announcement follows news that Canada Jetlines will commence direct roundtrip service from Toronto to Vancouver on Friday, December 9, 2022. The new route will provide a convenient schedule for leisure travel, creating more accessible flight options within Canada and connecting the lower mainland and southern Ontario.

Visit Jetlines.com to book travel and follow Canada Jetlines on all social media platforms via #CanadaJetlines to keep up with the latest Jetlines news. Travellers can reserve vacation packages with preferred travel agents, who can earn up to 10% commission on all base fares, when contracted directly with Canada Jetlines.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a leisure focused air carrier, which will utilize a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft to provide Canadians with value vacation choices and convenient travel options. Canada Jetlines will provide exciting vacation packages to iconic Canadian destinations and beyond via strong partnerships with airports, CVB’s, tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

About Park’N Fly

Park’N Fly is Canada’s premier off airport parking provider, whose footprint spans the Canadian landscape, from coast-to-coast. Today, operating in 7 markets nationwide, Park’N Fly offers consumers a choice of parking solutions, tailored to meet every traveller’s budget. In addition, Park’N Fly also offers additional value-added services such as detailing and oil changes at select locations. For more information, visit www.parknfly.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company’s intention to operate as a leisure airline, the intention to offer the lowest possible price, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the destinations of its intended flights, expected delivery date for the aircraft and business of Jetlines.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines’ business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; Jetlines concluding a definitive agreement for aircraft to expand airline operations; the timely commencement of operations by Jetlines and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines’ business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines’ operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses from regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.