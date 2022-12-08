RAINN and HBO Announce Premiere of HBO’s Original Documentary Series “Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo”

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAINN is proud to work with HBO to announce the premiere of the three-part HBO Original documentary series Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo. Unveiled tells the story of child sexual abuse within the La Luz del Mundo (LLDM) church. Unveiled also features Sochil Martin, who shared her story with RAINN, which you can read here.

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo explores the horrifying, yet relatively unknown, story of the Christian church La Luz del Mundo (LLDM) and the sexual abuse that scores of members, many of them minors, say they have suffered at the hands of its successive leaders, known as the “Apostles.” Told from the point of view of the survivors who met on Reddit to share their stories of abuse, the series chronicles the history of one of the most powerful religious groups not only in Mexico, where it was founded, but also in the United States, while giving voice to the men and women who were brave enough to stand up and call out the heinous crimes. Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo debuted Tuesday, December 6 with parts one and two, with part three debuting December 7 on HBO. All three episodes of the series were made available to stream on HBO Max on December 7 with the linear premiere.

“We are so proud to partner with HBO and offer the National Sexual Assault Hotline as a resource for viewers of Unveiled. This documentary tells an important story about child sexual abuse and grooming. We are inspired by the survivors of La Luz del Mundo who courageously came forward, and hope this documentary brings healing,” said Erinn Robinson, director of media relations for RAINN.

“In many ways, the release of Unveiled is the beginning of healing for so many. We are honored to have an organization like RAINN to partner with and provide the necessary resources and support to anyone who needs it along the way. Not only the victims of this organization but to anyone who has been a victim or who might know someone who has been a victim of these kind of coercive practices,” said Jennifer Tiexiera, filmmaker and director of Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AND LINKS:

US HBO Max Film page and trailer

US English Resource Guide

US Spanish Resource Guide

HBO Documentary Films presents UNVEILED: SURVIVING LA LUZ DEL MUNDO. Directed by Jennifer Tiexiera; produced by John Jordan; executive produced by Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Rhonda Schwartz, Brian Ross, Evan Lerner, Alex Lowry. For HBO: executive producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online.rainn.org.